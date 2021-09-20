For Bill, and all the others we've lost

There are few people in the world who call me Jess, and even fewer who can do it without irritating me.
Bill Ryan, who died last week at the age of 93, was one of them.
You might know Bill as the avid fisherman (“avid” doesn’t do it justice, but it’s the best I can come up with) who’d written the Star’s “Fishing Is My Day Job” column since 2002.
You might know him as “St. Helena Notary on the Go,” a side gig he took up in 2009, at an age when very few people are casting about for new careers. Or as the guiding force behind the St. Helena Street Piano. Or from his outspoken letters to the editor about local politics.
You might even remember his days as a sales exec at Beringer. I can’t imagine how laid-back St. Helena first reacted to the brash extrovert with the thundering, Rhode Island-accented voice and zero unexpressed opinions. But having known him myself, I can imagine why so many people came to love him.
I’ll remember him as the guy who used to march through the back door of the Star office and bellow “Hey, Jess!” No matter how busy or stressed out I was at the time, I was always happy to see that big smile.
Bill had the rigor of a man in his 40s but, unfortunately, the heart of a man in his 90s. It finally gave out on him early Sept. 15.
Bill isn’t the only friend I’ve lost in the last few years.
There was Mayor Del Britton. There was Susan Wren from We Care Animal Rescue. There was my old boss Doug Ernst. There was the cheerful centenarian Midge Burns, who granted me one of the most heartfelt and touching interviews of my career. There was Koerner Rombauer, who along with his wife Sandy showed incredible generosity to my little family.
Just this year St. Helena has lost Susanne Salvestrin, Bob Skupny, Barry Berkowitz, Marilyn Mosher, Justin Rist, Marjorie Dixon, Pastor Steve Sager, Skip Lane and Mary Elisabeth Fryer.
And those are just the folks I knew personally.
A few weeks ago I learned that another St. Helenan I’d known for many years was hospitalized and gravely ill.
This was a woman who’d invited me into her home, advised me on engagement rings for my wife, and always treated me like a friend, even when she didn’t like something I’d written. She too could call me Jess without it bugging me.
Please no more, I thought when I heard she was in bad health.
A few days later I heard about Bill.
This isn’t going to get any easier. Demographics are brutal. St. Helena, which has more seniors per capita than anywhere else in the valley, is going to experience wave after wave of grief as Baby Boomers go through their golden years.
I raised that point recently when I sat on a focus group to guide Rianda House’s strategic plan. Churches, service clubs, and senior-oriented nonprofits like Rianda are going to be vital sources of social and emotional support in the next 10 years as more and more of us lose spouses, parents and friends.
The last time I talked to Skip Lane I ended our conversation by saying, “You’re a good guy, Skip.”
In fact, the overwhelming majority of people I interact with and write about are good people. Unless you’re getting arrested for some heinous crime, chances are your name is in the paper because you gave something to St. Helena: your public service, your charitable acts or donations, your business acumen, your professional expertise, your athleticism, your skill as a student, musician, writer, grapegrower or winemaker — even if you’re just weighing in on the political issue du jour, you’re playing an important and positive role in local democracy.
You’re a good guy. You’re a good lady. I hope you’re well. Take care. If I interview you or see you on the street, please know I feel these things in my heart.
From now on I’m going to make a point of saying them out loud. I’ll never know if it’s going to be my last chance.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.