For Bill, and all the others we've lost

There are few people in the world who call me Jess, and even fewer who can do it without irritating me.

Bill Ryan, who died last week at the age of 93, was one of them.

You might know Bill as the avid fisherman (“avid” doesn’t do it justice, but it’s the best I can come up with) who’d written the Star’s “Fishing Is My Day Job” column since 2002.

You might know him as “St. Helena Notary on the Go,” a side gig he took up in 2009, at an age when very few people are casting about for new careers. Or as the guiding force behind the St. Helena Street Piano. Or from his outspoken letters to the editor about local politics.

You might even remember his days as a sales exec at Beringer. I can’t imagine how laid-back St. Helena first reacted to the brash extrovert with the thundering, Rhode Island-accented voice and zero unexpressed opinions. But having known him myself, I can imagine why so many people came to love him.