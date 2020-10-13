For St. Helena City Council: In a word, Lester

A lot of words get tossed around during election season. Experience. Perspective. Professionalism. Skills. Leadership. We hear them so often we recognize them without thinking about their full meanings.

Take experience for instance. It doesn’t just mean “I had this job.” The word’s original definition was “trial, attempt.” In plain English, the word still has this sense of “what I learned from what I did and what I accomplished.”

What about perspective? We think of it as “recognizing more than one point of view.” But the root word meant “to look through, see clearly,” which suggests gaining deeper understanding and taking action.

Then there’s professionalism. Most of us would say it means something like “following the standards of one’s work or trade.” But in ancient times, to profess signified taking vows and claiming beliefs. To do so was more a solemn pledge than an agreement to stick to the rules.

Skills: “Know-how.” You know how to do stuff. You “use your knowledge effectively." What’s hidden in that definition is the “effectively” part. Not only do you handle your tools well, you bring about an outcome. An outcome is proof of skills.