For St. Helena City Council: In a word, Lester

A lot of words get tossed around during election season. Experience. Perspective. Professionalism. Skills. Leadership. We hear them so often we recognize them without thinking about their full meanings.
Take experience for instance. It doesn’t just mean “I had this job.” The word’s original definition was “trial, attempt.” In plain English, the word still has this sense of “what I learned from what I did and what I accomplished.”
What about perspective? We think of it as “recognizing more than one point of view.” But the root word meant “to look through, see clearly,” which suggests gaining deeper understanding and taking action.
Then there’s professionalism. Most of us would say it means something like “following the standards of one’s work or trade.” But in ancient times, to profess signified taking vows and claiming beliefs. To do so was more a solemn pledge than an agreement to stick to the rules.
Skills: “Know-how.” You know how to do stuff. You “use your knowledge effectively." What’s hidden in that definition is the “effectively” part. Not only do you handle your tools well, you bring about an outcome. An outcome is proof of skills.
Finally, leadership, “the capacity to lead.” We often think of leaders as the ones who tell others what to do, and their followers do it. But a true leader “guides others on a way,” using information, collaboration, persuasion, compromise, agreement, and most of all trust.
Lester Hardy possesses all of these characteristics, in substance. He has learned from his richly varied career and accomplished much (ag preserve, affordable housing, for example). He has seen our many challenges clearly and acted on them (water rates, zoning). For decades, he has pledged himself to the welfare of our community (bike-friendly streets, foster children), and time after time he has proved his skills, with many tangible outcomes. Lester has what it takes to help guide St. Helena on its way to the future. Please join me in voting for him on Nov. 3.
Jack Stuart
St. Helena
