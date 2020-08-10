For the health of St. Helena, vote for Ellsworth & Stanton

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I support Geoff Ellsworth for mayor and Leslie Stanton for City Council, and encourage anyone who truly cares about the town of St. Helena to do the same.

Both Ellsworth and Stanton have a unique perspective of the town of St. Helena that one develops when there is a long family history in a community. They have knowledge of changes throughout the community over a long period of time. They and their families have witnessed changes in the town over a long period of time, and have seen what works and has been good, as well as those changes that have not been so good. With this history they have also developed a true caring and concern for all parts of the community.

I know that both Ellsworth and Stanton will consider any proposed projects for St. Helena fairly and objectively. They will assess the overall value and benefit of a project to the community, and the additional demands there will be on the city’s infrastructure and resources, as well as the effect on the quality of life here in town. Both these individuals will do this with transparency and without consideration for any personal gains.

I encourage you to vote for the health of St. Helena, vote for Geoff Ellsworth and Leslie Stanton in November.

Cio Perez

St. Helena