Forever chemicals in all samples at Clover Flat Landfill

One particular issue with UVDS’s operation of Clover Flat Landfill (CFL) that should be of concern to everyone is that of PFAS.
PFAS (“forever chemicals”) are a class of man-made chemicals that are highly resistant to breaking down. They accumulate in the body over time and are linked to many diseases.
Landfills are amongst the largest sources of PFAS. The single landfill in the Napa River Watershed is Clover Flat Landfill. Since CFL was opened in the mid-1960s, vineyard acreage has more than tripled and population in Napa County has more than doubled. Hillside development of homes, wineries and vineyards has exploded. At the same time, our understanding of the dangers of man-made chemicals has increased, and our ability to measure them has become much more sophisticated. Recently, the state required facilities where PFAS might be present, such as landfills, to test for PFAS. Results from CFL show significant levels of PFAS in all samples of both leachate (which drains from the waste) and monitoring wells, which shows the possibility of a direct path of PFAS to valley groundwater.
Waste is increasing from growing winery operations and hospitality events such as the dozens of large events scheduled for valley wineries this summer. These come with increasing levels of industrial, production and consumer waste, which translate to increased levels of PFAS. There is also a growing amount of hazardous fire waste accumulating at the landfill from in and out of county fires. And at CFL, wastewater and leachate are used for dust control (from UVDS’ latest compost plan that was published after the PFAS report). This introduces several concerns: PFAS aren’t being removed from the environment, allowing them to accumulate and increasing the likelihood of PFAS contamination from leaks and spills; PFAS-contaminated leachate is sprayed on compost, and that compost is sold and applied to vineyards, other crops, and gardens, thus increasing the possibility of PFAS contamination outside of the facility; and maybe most concerning is the significant health risk of PFAS exposure to employees.
St. Helena depends on groundwater for about one-third of its water and surface water for another third. If ground and surface water in the valley become contaminated with PFAS, it would become an incredibly expensive proposition for St. Helena. Regulation of PFAS is proposed for the near future, and there is an ever-increasing amount of litigation regarding PFAS country-wide. Napa County will be faced with the need to treat and test its drinking water for PFAS, and/or face potential fines and lawsuits. Typical costs for treating for PFAS can run to millions of dollars. Wineries and vineyards which rely on ground and surface water in the valley will probably also have to take on the burden of treating and testing their water, and possibly their wine, as PFAS are taken up through roots of grapevines. Even if not required, public response to PFAS might force wineries to invest significantly in the removal of PFAS, and regulatory agencies might require PFAS disclosures on labels and in facilities.
Largely due to the possibility of regulatory action towards PFAS and the incredibly small concentration of PFAS (currently 10 parts per trillion for PFOA, a common PFAS) that will require response, it’s important for St. Helena’s city council, the county board of supervisors, and local leaders to take on PFAS in the Napa River watershed, and to recognize that the largest sources of PFAS into the valley and Napa River Watershed are likely UVDS’ Clover Flat Landfill and the associated Whitehall Lane Composting Facility.
The best and safest way forward is to decommission both, and to find a better way to handle and dispose of waste.
Flint Ellsworth
Los Angeles