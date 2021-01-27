Former mayor responds to Ms. Dervin’s letter on Measure G and the Adams Street property

As to advisory Measure G, it is important to note that even without any opposition campaign, nearly half the voters rejected the call to eliminate the potential for a hotel development on Adams Street for 20 years. In fact, Measure G passed by the narrowest of margins (58 votes out of 3,058 votes cast). Apparently, Ms. Dervin would have the council dismiss the collective voice of essentially half the voters, rather than work to find compromise and common ground on Adams Street development.

The council however, should not feel constrained by Measure G’s non-binding approval if it concludes that revenue-generating hotel development on the Adams Street property, with the potential also to include some civic amenities, is required for it to fulfill its obligation to fund adequately General Fund services and capital improvement needs. This is the overarching fiduciary duty of the council. It is also the essence of political leadership.

Ms. Dervin in her letter seeks to juxtapose civic amenities on the west and east sides of town, arguing that there is a deficit on the east side. We are a small town. It is long past the time that we should be thinking in terms of the “east” side versus the “west” side. The civic amenities on each side of Highway 29 are readily available to all residents.