Former mayor responds to Ms. Dervin’s letter on Measure G and the Adams Street property

Ms. Dervin’s letter (“We've had a strong vision for Adams Street for a long time,” Jan. 21) is not one that, as a longtime student of St. Helena city government, I could endorse. As we know, when folks opine with false premises or unjustified certitude, they often lead people astray and undermine the public good.
In this case Ms. Dervin begins with an accolade to the 2009 Visioning Statement for the Adams Street property, with its wish list of mostly civic uses. There were two problems with this Visioning Statement: first, there was no site-specific financing plan supportive of the wish list. Second, the city’s revenue generation needs were not deemed a consideration. The inevitable result: there has been no action on the 2009 Visioning Statement, nor could there be, then or many years later now.
So, the non-action on the Adams Street property in accordance with the 2009 Visioning Statement is not due to an absence of “political will,” as Ms. Dervin writes. Those who understand the many and indeed ever-expanding demands on the city’s General Fund inevitably come to the conclusion that the Adams Street property, upon development, needs to be a significant revenue generator for the city. This is the financial reality.
As to advisory Measure G, it is important to note that even without any opposition campaign, nearly half the voters rejected the call to eliminate the potential for a hotel development on Adams Street for 20 years. In fact, Measure G passed by the narrowest of margins (58 votes out of 3,058 votes cast). Apparently, Ms. Dervin would have the council dismiss the collective voice of essentially half the voters, rather than work to find compromise and common ground on Adams Street development.
The council however, should not feel constrained by Measure G’s non-binding approval if it concludes that revenue-generating hotel development on the Adams Street property, with the potential also to include some civic amenities, is required for it to fulfill its obligation to fund adequately General Fund services and capital improvement needs. This is the overarching fiduciary duty of the council. It is also the essence of political leadership.
Ms. Dervin in her letter seeks to juxtapose civic amenities on the west and east sides of town, arguing that there is a deficit on the east side. We are a small town. It is long past the time that we should be thinking in terms of the “east” side versus the “west” side. The civic amenities on each side of Highway 29 are readily available to all residents.
Our city needs to pursue opportunities for affordable housing and civic amenities wherever they present themselves. Taking a hardline approach against any and all Adams Street hotel development or breaking our small town between “east side” and “west side” only serves to divide us, when our commitment should be to what advances the public good of our overall town.
Alan Galbraith
St. Helena Mayor, 2014-18