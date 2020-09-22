Former St. Helena Mayor Alan Galbraith endorses White, Hall and Hardy

I am endorsing Peter White for Mayor and Eric Hall and Lester Hardy for City Council.
My reasoning:
The most important issues before the City, driving everything else, are financial. The pandemic has wreaked havoc with the General Fund, which was already far short of addressing immediate General Fund needs, especially city buildings (e.g., a new City Hall) and badly deteriorated storm drains. Also, the separate Water and Wastewater Enterprises must implement in the near term very large improvement projects, with present rates not able to support them, as the City has conceded.
Peter was my vice mayor for years. He voted in the overall best interest of the City over narrow and unwise Council opposition – including the opponent candidates.
Two examples: he voted for the CIA dormitory expansion project, clearly in the best interest of the City, and against the imprudent diversion of general funds ($1.6 million total) to support the Water Enterprise.
As to the CIA dormitory expansion project, it was well thought out, after much consultation with the immediate neighborhood. If approved, it also would have released a number of rental units for lease by others in the City. There was no valid basis for objection.
As to the improper fund diversion, the majority Council vote here was not just against the professional financial literature but also against the advice of the City’s highly qualified consultant. No rational city would have acted in disregard of this objective advice. But our Council did, with Peter and myself in principled dissent.
As to both votes, Peter showed true leadership, unlike his mayoral opponents. Past voting record matters. This voting record supports what this City needs in a mayor: true leadership. That candidate is Peter White.
Eric is a talented businessperson, with a broad array of experiences. He has a vast knowledge of finance. This is, very clearly, the expertise most needed on the Council at this time when financial issues are paramount on all fronts.
Lester, who served on the City Council a generation ago, brings important historical perspective. He fully appreciates our City’s failure to address in a timely fashion our infrastructure needs over many, many years.
The importance here is that Peter, Eric, and Lester will be strong voices in forcing our community to face up to fiscal reality – which history shows is so difficult for us. (We prefer non-thoughtful, meaningless slogans like “St. Helena strong.”) Fiscal reality is the sine qua non for moving us forward. This is not disputable.
So, I hope this letter persuades. I want the best for our lovely City. This means a Council that fearlessly confronts our unpleasant issues that too many of us wish to ignore or, worse yet, evade. That council should include Peter, Eric, and Lester. Please join me in voting for them.
Alan Galbraith
St. Helena Mayor, 2014-18
At the urging of Lester Hardy, the Star asked each of those endorsed to respond and two of three did (Eric Hall and Lester Hardy). Hall sent the following: “I thank Mayor Galbraith for his graciousness in his endorsement and for his past service to our town. Under his administration, our General Fund reserve balance peaked four years ago. The last two years have been a complete financial meltdown with more wreckage to come I'm afraid. Best of luck to all candidates, and to the health of our citizenry, which hangs in the balance this election.”
Lester Hardy sent the following:
“Alan Galbraith thoughtfully sent me a copy of his letter to the Star expressing his endorsement of me as a candidate for a seat on the City Council. Thank you for the opportunity to respond.
“Sadly, the most troubling thing for me about Alan's endorsement is this: his time as mayor seems emblematic of the division and discord that continue to trouble us. Although Alan and I may agree on some of the issues, my approach to the public process is altogether different, and I do not want anyone to think otherwise. Similarly, and precisely because it is my goal to unify St. Helena to the greatest extent possible, I want all your readers to understand that I am not aligned with any of the mayoral candidates.
“We live in an increasingly fractious and polarized time, and we have all seen these trends take root in St. Helena. As a result, at a time when the list of issues urgently needing our civic attention is long, our public process is our biggest problem, because without a better process, without sufficient will to rediscover our common ground, the time it takes to solve all other problems will be disastrously long.
“The solution is not easy, but it is simple. We need to listen to one another with open minds. We need to remember that our greatest strength comes from working together. And we need our mayor and city council to act in the same way with one another -- to lead by their example.
“I am completely committed to doing just that: to demonstrate the value of coming to each and every meeting with an open mind, and I will strive at all times to remember what farming communities have always known: that cooperation and collaboration work for the benefit of all. Together, we can make St. Helena better than ever.”
