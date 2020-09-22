Former St. Helena Mayor Alan Galbraith endorses White, Hall and Hardy

St. Helena Mayor, 2014-18

At the urging of Lester Hardy, the Star asked each of those endorsed to respond and two of three did (Eric Hall and Lester Hardy). Hall sent the following: “I thank Mayor Galbraith for his graciousness in his endorsement and for his past service to our town. Under his administration, our General Fund reserve balance peaked four years ago. The last two years have been a complete financial meltdown with more wreckage to come I'm afraid. Best of luck to all candidates, and to the health of our citizenry, which hangs in the balance this election.”

Lester Hardy sent the following:

“Alan Galbraith thoughtfully sent me a copy of his letter to the Star expressing his endorsement of me as a candidate for a seat on the City Council. Thank you for the opportunity to respond.