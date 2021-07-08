Foxes and the art of playing

Unlike cats who bury their scat and dogs who squat and poop at the nearest convenient spot, foxes seem to be more playful and creative where they leave their calling card. Favorite places on our property are on our redwood deck, at our back door and under our clothesline. However, they often choose large rocks that they have to climb to do their business. Some of these require a good deal of athletic ability to place the poop in just the right spot. Many of the pooping spots seem to be whimsical.

Whenever we have leftover chicken, pork or beef bones, my wife puts them on a familiar rock in our back yard and without exception one of the resident foxes will retrieve them. We often see them making their rounds, which include stopping at the “bone rock.”

Recently, an adult fox chased our cat across our back yard and up on our back porch. The cat scampered up a corner post and rested on a crossbeam. The fox stood on the porch and helplessly looked up. Our back door was open and the fox looked into our kitchen as if he were thinking about inviting himself in.

Great naturalists are often great storytellers. John Muir’s story of “Stickeen” ranks among the best “people/dog” stories ever told. However, anthropologist Loren Eiseley wrote a story about a fox pup that rivals the great naturalist raconteurs of the world.