From the editor: About those letters …

It appeared in my inbox late Friday after I’d left work: the first political letter about the Nov. 8 election.

And so it begins.

Former editor Dave Stoneberg dreaded election season because of letters. In a particularly frisky season, he could spend a full day every week — 20% of his work-hours — processing letters, double-checking allegations, and sometimes politely suggesting rewrites.

I sympathized with Dave and acknowledge the hassle. However, I’m heartened and humbled that, in an age when many local papers are declining, the Star’s Opinion page remains the primary public forum in which St. Helena candidates are vetted, feted and occasionally shredded.

So here are the rules when it comes to submitting election-related letters.

First, please send them directly to me at jduarte@sthelenastar.com. Not through an online submission form. Not via Facebook. Directly to me. If I don’t acknowledge receipt within a day or so, email me again or call me at 707-967-6803.

The deadline for election-related letters is Oct. 24 for the Oct. 27 paper. There will be no election-related letters in the Nov. 3 paper, the last edition before the election. I’ll run as many letters as I can on Oct. 27, and I’ll post any unpublished letters online.

The deadline for letters with new allegations against a candidate is Oct. 17 for the Oct. 20 paper. This is to prevent last-minute hit jobs in the Oct. 27 Star. So if Candidate X was inexplicably mean-mugging you in line at Sunshine, get it off your chest by Oct. 17.

The limit remains 750 words, but shorter is better. One, readers are more inclined to finish a short letter than a long one. Two, on weeks when multiple letters are competing for space, I’ll prioritize short ones.

Speaking of space, no promises. If you send me your letter by 5 p.m. Monday I’ll make every effort to run it in that Thursday’s paper. However, the amount of Opinion space I have on any given week is largely outside my control — although I should have more flexibility under the Star’s new single-section format. If your letter doesn't fit in that week's print edition, I'll run it online anyway and give it top priority in print the following week.

I don't have time to fact-check every letter, but if something takes me aback I'll call you and ask you for a source. It often takes no more than a minor rephrasing to satisfy me.

I reserve the right to edit or reject any letter you submit, although it's exceedingly rare for one to be rejected outright. You'll be fine if you steer clear of blatant misrepresentations, vicious personal attacks, profane or inflammatory language, and unfounded conspiracy theories.

As in past elections, I reserve the right to run a submitted letter past a candidate (without disclosing the author’s name) so he or she can submit a written response to run alongside the letter. This is a unique St. Helena Star tradition that I intend to continue, although I plan to exercise the option very sparingly, if at all.

I’ll run letters from candidates only if the letter is responding to specific points raised in prior letters. No generic “vote for me” letters. The one-letter-a-month rule remains in effect for everyone, including candidates.

Happy letter-writing, and thanks for helping make the Star such a vibrant and relevant paper.