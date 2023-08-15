When Music in the Vineyards sent me their schedule in the mail, I yelped out loud when I saw the program for the Aug. 11 show at Beringer Vineyards.

Dmitry Shostakovich’s Piano Trio #2. One of the pieces that got me hooked on classical music.

I got semi-obsessed with Shostakovich after reading William T. Vollmann’s novel “Europe Central,” which explored how the Russian composer grudgingly complied with and subtly rebelled against the strictures of Stalinism, even as many of his friends were executed or sent to the gulags (which usually amounted to the same thing).

Shostakovich’s tormented, sardonic music is full of irony, bitter sarcasm and catchy melodies. He has one foot planted in the classical period and the other planted in the dissonant sound-world composers turned to in the middle of the 20th century to come to terms with the mass slaughter of two world wars.

The Piano Trio #2 and String Quartet #8, both reactions to the obscenity of fascism and war, are Shostakovich’s most devastating chamber pieces, and one of them was coming to St. Helena. I couldn’t believe my luck. My wife, Rethel, gamely agreed to come along to the show in Beringer’s lovely Hudson House.

After a quick warmup piece, pianist Eric Zivian, violinist Arnaud Sussmann and cellist Estelle Choi tore into the Piano Trio, which at first seems bent on making each instrument sound as ominous as possible.

The first movement starts with the cello playing creepy harmonics and gradually builds in intensity, with screechy, dissonant passages briefly giving way to a big-hearted waltz that feels grotesquely out of place.

Then comes the second movement, which is as ferocious as classical music gets.

Now be assured, I’m no snooty classical music connoisseur. I grew up on the Beatles, Dr. Dre, The Cure and Smashing Pumpkins. I experience music on a visceral level, not an intellectual one, and Shostakovich’s music gives me the same electric jolt I get from wild, abrasive rock bands like Slayer, My Bloody Valentine and the Pixies.

I know classical music can come off as precious and effete. But I’d encourage any rock fan to check out the stabbing rhythms and frenzied melodies of this second movement. You’ll realize how explosive and cathartic classical music can be.

Halfway through the movement the storm clouds break for a moment and the violin plays this rustic, waltz-like melody that makes you think of peasants frolicking at a harvest party.

Hearing this brief oasis of (probably ironic) joy in the middle of such a heavy piece, I found myself sitting there with a big dumb grin.

This raises some thorny questions: How appropriate is it for me to enjoy — not just appreciate on an artistic level but truly revel in — a piece of music that was born out of tragedy? Should the backstory behind a work of art influence how we experience it? Should we just let the music speak for itself and give our emotions free rein? Did Shostakovich want me to have a big dumb grin? Do his intentions even matter?

In the Emanuel Ax/Isaac Stern/Yo-Yo Ma recording I got hooked on, the second movement stomps to a close, followed immediately by the dissonant, doom-laden piano chords that open the overwhelmingly sad third movement. But in the Beringer performance the violinist had to take a quick break to tune up.

I was thrown off momentarily, but the wait just intensified the anticipation — and oh boy, did Zivian nail those chords, letting each one reverberate and fill the room with dread. (For an example of how not to play this bit, listen to Shostakovich’s own 1947 recording, when he rushes through those chords and provides further evidence that composers tend not to be the best interpreters of their own work.)

Soon the violin comes in with one of the most forlorn melodies you’ll ever hear. You don’t need to know the circumstances under which the piece was written to know that this is the sound of death and debilitating grief.

The fourth and final movement is the piece’s most famous, with a klezmer-inspired “Dance of Death” melody that Shostakovich supposedly wrote after hearing that SS troops at Nazi death camps would force Jews to dance by their own graves before murdering them.

Like a lot of Shostakovich, it evokes the sound of forced laughter escalating into madness. It’s the sound of the world savagely tearing itself apart in a paroxysm of cruelty, agony and insanity. This ain’t Mozart, folks.

At the end of the movement the perverse dance peters out and the funereal chords from the third movement return, each one sounding like a tombstone. In fact, Shostakovich said all of his symphonies were tombstones. So was the Piano Trio #2, which he dedicated to a friend who'd died.

Zivian, Sussmann and Choi got a richly deserved standing ovation. I felt too emotionally bludgeoned to look around and see if I was the only person there with tears on my cheeks. I doubt it.

It’s hard to follow a piece like that, and my memories of the two post-intermission pieces are fuzzy.

Sergey Prokofiev’s Sonata for Two Violins was gorgeously played, but it’s not exactly an earworm. The closer, Igor Stravinsky’s neoclassical Suite Italienne for Violin and Piano, was based on pleasant old baroque melodies, and it lacks the primal rhythms and serrated textures you hear in Stravinsky’s more avant-garde works like “The Rite of Spring” (another potential gateway drug for rock and metal fans looking to explore classical music).

The next morning I found the sheet music for the third movement of the Piano Trio #2, and Rethel played me those haunting chords on her little keyboard. Even through the tinny speaker, they sounded like death.

How remarkable that a small town can offer a chance to hear world-class musicians take us on such an intense emotional journey. My thanks to Zivian, Sussmann, Choi, and Music in the Vineyards for an evening I won’t soon forget.