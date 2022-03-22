From the editor: Bad news

Confession time: I’ve been watching a lot of RT lately.

A Kremlin propaganda outlet thinly disguised as a cable news network, RT has been the primary exporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spin regarding his disastrous, appalling and increasingly murderous invasion of Ukraine.

I’ve been watching RT purely as a connoisseur of journalism, be it good or (in this case) dreadful. I don’t recommend it to a casual viewer, and I’ve been careful to balance my RT intake with real reporting from the likes of the New York Times, the Washington Post, AP, CNN, and Russia specialists like Timothy Snyder and Masha Gessen.

RT is a sleazy, anti-American funhouse reflection of our own cable news: suited pundits in air-conditioned studios pontificating about the accelerating decline of Western civilization, flak-jacketed reporters relaying dubious reports of Ukrainian war crimes in the Russian-occupied Donbas region, and stultifying panel discussions in which obscure Russia-friendly scholars exult about the post-Cold War international order giving way to scrappy nationalist regimes who reject “American hegemony.”

Among the things you won’t see on RT: an injured pregnant woman being carried out of a bombed-out maternity hospital following a Russian attack, a mother and her children lying dead after being targeted by Russian artillery, bedraggled refugees shuffling across the Polish border, live reporting from Kyiv and other besieged cities, reports of staggering Russian casualties, or stirring footage of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Churchillian efforts to rally his country and the world.

RT would have you believe that Ukraine is run by fascist neo-Nazis. Never mind that Zelensky is Jewish, for heaven’s sake. Never mind that Putin’s actions eerily echo Hitler’s annexation of the Sudetenland and invasion of Poland. Never mind that Putin’s own concept of Russian identity is steeped in the philosophy of Ivan Ilyin, a fascist admirer of Hitler, as Snyder demonstrates in his prescient 2018 book “The Road to Unfreedom.”

The contradictions in RT’s messaging are obvious: Ukraine is actually part of Russia and thus Ukrainians are actually Russians, and yet Ukrainians are committing genocide against Russians in the Donbas. The economic sanctions against Russia are going to have calamitous consequences for the whole world, and yet they’re totally ineffective against the Russian economy.

Huh?

I eventually realized that RT isn’t trying to persuade me. It’s trying to confuse me. It wants me to throw up my hands in exasperation and say, “RT lies. The mainstream media lies. It’s all fake news. A pox on both their houses.”

It wants to turn me into a smirking, post-truth cynic like Putin. It wants me to scoff and ask, as the proto-postmodernist Pontius Pilate does in the biblical Gospel of John, “What is truth?”

RT wants me to abandon my search for the truth, wallow in skepticism, and latch onto the next strongman who — even if he can't solve my country's problems — can at least entertain me and give voice to my basest resentments. RT's slogan “Question More,” as Snyder points out, rejects the very idea that anybody would try to report straight facts without a hidden agenda. RT wants to undermine journalism and thereby undermine Western democracy.

I didn’t get into journalism for idealistic reasons. I was just a basketball fan who wanted to become the Sacramento Kings’ beat writer so I could score free tickets.

However, my 16 years of reporting for the Star have turned me into a true believer in the value of good journalism and its ability, at its best, to give us the facts we need to draw our own well-informed conclusions about the world.

The work I do isn’t in the same category as the heroic journalism being done by war correspondents in Ukraine. My job doesn’t get much more dangerous than crossing Main Street at Hunt Avenue.

Yet I like to believe that my work upholds the same ideals. Facts matter. Objective truth exists. Power doesn’t create its own reality. Democracy works.

Something tells me I’m not going to be welcome on RT.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

