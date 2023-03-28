The Enlightenment's leading lights often struggled to square their Christian beliefs with their zeal for rationality and empiricism, but one man knew just what to do.

He got a razor blade and a Bible and he created his own cut-and-paste version of the four Gospels, retaining Jesus' moral teachings and excising all of that inconvenient supernatural stuff.

It wasn't one of Thomas Jefferson's better ideas.

I thought of that historical footnote when I learned of recent efforts to censor 20th-century novels by authors like Roald Dahl, Ian Fleming and Agatha Christie. Publishers and authors’ estates are inviting “sensitivity readers” who are attuned to contemporary social attitudes to apply their red pens to anything that might smack of racism, sexism, colonialism, body-shaming, or any other attitude that might make a reader uncomfortable.

In Dahl’s case, some of the changes are pointless, like the Oompa-Loompas in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” now being described as “small people” instead of “small men.” Some are unintentionally funny, like a bizarre new aside in “The Witches” about how women might wear wigs for all sorts of reasons “and there is certainly nothing wrong with that.” They’re all ridiculous and wrong-headed.

Sanding off those rough edges does a disservice to readers and authors and misleadingly sanitizes Dahl’s public image, which has been marred by revelations that he was an ardent antisemite and — like many of his characters — a rather nasty fellow.

Readers don’t need to know Dahl’s dark side to appreciate his storytelling, but his occasionally mean-spirited descriptions shed light on who he was and on the sadistic English public school system that shaped him. The same applies to every author who emerged from a unique culture, era and value system.

The reductio ad absurdum scenarios here are irresistible.

Chekhov’s stories are swell, but do we really need that gun on the wall?

Can’t Hamlet just say “rural matters” and spare the kids the innuendo?

Instead of tossing the super-villain into his own shark-infested swimming pool, can't James Bond just handcuff the guy, haul him before the International Criminal Court, and ask a nonprofit marine rescue organization to rehome the sharks?

That last example occurred to me before I learned that, indeed, Fleming’s Bond novels were getting the sensitivity treatment.

007’s violent, amorous, machismo-fueled adventures, an artifact of a Cold War-era Britain coping with the lingering trauma of World War II and the crumbling of its empire, retold in sensitive language reflective of a respectful multi-ethnic 21st-century workplace?

I’m afraid so.

“This book was written at a time when terms and attitudes which might be considered offensive by modern readers were commonplace,” reads a disclaimer in the bowdlerized Fleming reissues.

Yes, that’s the point! Fleming’s use of stereotypes might make us cringe, but it helps us understand his work within its historical context.

What’s wrong with a little cringing if we emerge tougher and wiser?

As a kid I cringed (and by “cringed” I mean “bawled by eyes out”) when the dogs died at the end of Wilson Rawls’ “Where the Red Fern Grows,” but reading it prepared me for a world where the people and pets we love die. Are sensitivity readers going to give it a happy ending to soften the emotional blow?

The same goes for nonfiction. Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel’s memoir “Night” gave me nightmares for months. The depictions of mass rape in historian Antony Beevor’s “The Fall of Berlin 1945” made me physically ill. But don't teens need to know about the horrors of the Holocaust and World War II?

Censoring books by deceased authors is the latest example of a disturbing trend these days toward revising art that's deemed unpalatable. You see it in pop music, where artists fiddle with their lyrics and music videos in response to criticism, in movies (who shot first, Han Solo or Greedo?), and in public art, like the mural in Napa where a depiction of a Ku Klux Klan rally was covered up after controversy.

You see a similar mentality at the intersection of politics and education, especially in Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration rejected an AP Black history course, books with queer themes are being removed from school libraries, and a principal was forced to resign after sixth-grade art history students were shown a photo of Michelangelo's "David."

Most disturbingly, some people are seeing fit to revise reality itself. If you don’t like that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, you can simply create a new reality where he got robbed by shadowy forces of evil.

The principle of staying true to the past even when it makes us uncomfortable — of facing history head-on — applies locally.

When I chatted with some board members of the St. Helena Historical Society about their programs, I encouraged them to keep telling a warts-and-all version of St. Helena’s history, not one tinted by nostalgia and selective memory.

Let’s talk about the 1924 Ku Klux Klan rally on the Lewelling property that drew an estimated 8,000 to 10,000 people, which the Star called “without doubt the largest crowd of people ever in St. Helena.”

When the Star celebrates its 150th anniversary next year, let’s swap our favorite Starr Baldwin stories, but let’s also talk about the racist jokes the Star used to print on the front page around the turn of the 20th century.

Those embarrassing instances, and the xenophobic mindset they represent, are just as much a part of St. Helena’s history as the inspiring pioneers and immigrants who built the wine industry. We can’t tell our town’s story — or our nation’s story — without acknowledging the good and the bad.

So it is with literature. Authors chose the words they did for a reason, whether conscious or not. Let’s talk about why they made those choices, and let’s talk about how the world has changed since then.

That’s how we digest our cultural history. Not by rewriting it.