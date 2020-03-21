From the editor: Dominoes, a Ford Model T and a WWII Stearman biplane

Joni and I played dominoes last weekend … in part because we were told to stay home; in part, because it was cloudy and chilly, and other than a walk with Zoe, our 11-year-old Whippet/Border Collie mix dog, we didn’t really go outside.
We've been married for nearly 37 years and we’ve been playing dominoes most of that time. Not often, mind you, but our records indicate our first game was Dec. 12, 1983. Flipping through our scorebook, I notice the power was out on March 9, 1995 and again on Jan. 4, 2008, so we played a few games, but we hadn’t played since 2008.
Both Joni and I grew up with our families playing dominoes, and the ivory set we use today came from Joni’s grandparents.
When I was 13 or 14, I remember spending long afternoons playing dominoes with my grandfather, Everett Anson Brown. At that time, he was in his mid-60s – he passed away in 1968 at age 67 – and he was slowing down mentally. My mother, his daughter, said it was good for me to play dominoes with him as it kept his mind sharp.
Grampa’s generation is gone now; his wife, Grace, died on Christmas Day 1981. And, Everett and Grace’s children have died as well: My mother, Nancy, in 2012 and her younger brother, Thomas, more recently on Feb. 27, just a month ago.
Tom was born in 1931, grew up on the family’s dairy farm near Naperville, graduated from high school and the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana and learned to fly airplanes and jets in the United States Air Force. Throughout his life, he loved to fly and had owned several small airplanes, including a Boeing Stearman PT-17, a biplane that was used to train pilots before World War II. He kept it in a hangar in Shellville and used it frequently, with his partner Fred Padula.
I am terrified flying in small planes and I easily turn green, especially if the pilot does anything but fly nice and level. But the proudest moment of my life was sitting in the front seat of that Stearman biplane while Tom put the plane in a loop. He told me where to look and, surprisingly, I didn’t get sick.
Not Joni. She loved riding in that plane and told Tom to do as many acrobatic moves as he could – she could handle it and, in fact, loved it. Barrel rolls, twists and turns, up and down … bring it on.
Tom was a world-class architect, who ran his own business in San Francisco for many years, only retiring when he moved to Sonoma in 2000. He loved his work, was good at it and for many years worked for the Taubman company, designing shopping centers around the United States.
Tom loved old cars and kept a scrapbook of every car he ever owned, which I didn’t know about until I saw it at a small memorial service that was held March 1.
You may remember stories about Tom’s 1915 Ford Model T, which I’ve written about before. He bought it for $60 in 1950 and sold it a few years ago to my brother, Peter. It continues to live at Tom’s house in Sonoma.
In 1950, Tom drove the Model T from the University of Illinois to his parents’ dairy farm near Naperville. He rebuilt the engine and other mechanical systems and in 1954, he painted it red – adding beautiful pinstripes on the car, including on the wooden wheels and on the front of the black fenders.
The Ford was stored under large plastic sheets upstairs in a dusty, dirty barn on his parents’ farm. Tom moved from Illinois to California in 1960 and every summer when he returned to the family farm, he would get out the Model T.
That entailed several steps, done in order, taking the better part of an afternoon. I was always willing to help and since I was 9 or 10 years old, it has been my job to start the car by turning a handle inserted into the engine. Even today, I make sure my thumb is not all the way around the handle, but on top of the handle, next to my index finger, to make sure I don’t break it in case the engine misfires.
Tom would sit in the front seat, with the choke pulled out, the car in neutral, the two levers that controlled the gas and timing at their proper positions, and once the car started, turn the key from battery to magneto.
The final step of getting the Model T out of the barn was to give it a good washing, both inside and out, with good, soapy water.
In 1984, Tom had a mechanic rebuild the car’s engine, suspension and electrical systems in preparation for a trip across the country to his home in Marin County. I couldn’t be a part of that trip – much to my regret – because I was busy working. Tom drove it with his son, Everett, and his wife, Anne. I believe they had six flats in the 2,000-mile-plus trip.
Tom always loved that Ford, knew more about it than anyone else, and loved to climb into the front seat and drive it. My favorite times were with Tom when we would spend a Saturday together, work on the Model T, drive it around the neighborhood and then park it -- years ago in his garage in Belvedere and more recently at his home in Sonoma.
My last memory of Tom was a week before his death. We had managed to start the car and his son, Everett drove it, with Tom in the front seat. Joni and I piled into the back seat. We drove to Sonoma and around the town square and then back home. After Everett parked the car, Tom slid over into the driver’s seat and wanted to drive it. We wouldn’t let him … he was too weak … but he smiled, holding onto the wood steering wheel. We took his picture, the one that accompanies this article. Rest in peace, my beloved uncle, fly airplanes and drive cars to your heart’s content in heaven. Someday, we’ll be together again.
