From the editor: Dominoes, a Ford Model T and a WWII Stearman biplane

Joni and I played dominoes last weekend … in part because we were told to stay home; in part, because it was cloudy and chilly, and other than a walk with Zoe, our 11-year-old Whippet/Border Collie mix dog, we didn’t really go outside.

We've been married for nearly 37 years and we’ve been playing dominoes most of that time. Not often, mind you, but our records indicate our first game was Dec. 12, 1983. Flipping through our scorebook, I notice the power was out on March 9, 1995 and again on Jan. 4, 2008, so we played a few games, but we hadn’t played since 2008.

Both Joni and I grew up with our families playing dominoes, and the ivory set we use today came from Joni’s grandparents.

When I was 13 or 14, I remember spending long afternoons playing dominoes with my grandfather, Everett Anson Brown. At that time, he was in his mid-60s – he passed away in 1968 at age 67 – and he was slowing down mentally. My mother, his daughter, said it was good for me to play dominoes with him as it kept his mind sharp.

Grampa’s generation is gone now; his wife, Grace, died on Christmas Day 1981. And, Everett and Grace’s children have died as well: My mother, Nancy, in 2012 and her younger brother, Thomas, more recently on Feb. 27, just a month ago.