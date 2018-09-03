As campaign signs have popped up around town, from U.S. Congressman Mike Thompson to Councilman Paul Dohring, it’s clear the election season has begun anew, charging ever so hard to the Tuesday, Nov. 6 election.
Locally, Mayor Alan Galbraith and Councilman Geoff Ellsworth are both running for mayor. Dohring faces no opposition in his race and newcomer Anna Chouteau is also expected to be seated on the council, since incumbent Peter White is not running for re-election.
On the school board, the three incumbents, Maria Haug, Julio Olguin and Lisa Pelosi, will be re-elected, since none have opponents.
The Star’s editorial board met with Ellsworth on the last day of August and will meet with Galbraith on Friday, Sept. 7. Each are seeking our endorsement, which will be published in an upcoming issue of the Star.
Besides myself and my boss, Sean Scully, our board is made up of Norma Ferriz, Christopher Hill, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Peter McCrea, Gail Showley and Dave Yewell. I can’t thank them enough for meeting together each Friday morning to discuss issues of the day with newsmakers and working to craft an editorial each week. Their service is invaluable.
Today, on the last day of August, more than nine weeks before the election seems an appropriate time to set the ground rules for letters and other coverage. (These may sound familiar, because I’m using the same guidelines as those set out by Napa Valley Register editor Sean Scully.)
As always, we’ll cut off election-related letters about two weeks before Election Day. The deadline for letters is the close of business on Friday, Oct. 19, and we’ll quit running those election-related letters after Thursday, Oct. 25. We don’t expect to run any election-related letters in the Thursday, Nov. 1 edition.
As always, keep letters to 800 words or less (brevity is always appreciated, and the sweet spot is 300-500 words). Remember that we reserve the right to accept or reject anything that’s submitted. We reserve the right to seek comment or response in advance from any person or agency named in a letter – and that could include showing some or all of the text of the letter to that person.
And also as always, there is a one-per-month rule on the opinion page, so the space doesn’t get hijacked by just a few prolific voices. I do grant occasional exceptions, such as if there is a lively back and forth, or if someone needs to answer a serious allegation or statement. I judge those strictly on a case-by-case basis and am usually disinclined to grant exceptions.
This election has already raised an interesting challenge, which is how to handle letters written by the candidates themselves. Traditionally we have not allowed that – the Opinion page is not a forum for free advertising for candidates. But at the same time, candidates have opinions and expertise that is of value in the debate on the editorial page, so it seems unreasonable to silence them completely.
Over the years, I have occasionally allowed candidates to write letters on specific issues, so long as they did not use the letter as an overt self-endorsement. So far in this election cycle, I’ve allowed two such letters from the mayoral candidates – including one in today’s newspaper -- and I’ll keep allowing it on a case-by-case basis. It’s a bit hard to specify where the line is, but in general terms, if the letter focuses on a relevant and important issue without an explicit “I’m so great” or “vote for me” message, it’s probably OK.
As far as general news coverage, we’ll cover the mayoral race as best our staffing allows. We also will obviously cover things like debates, forums, and campaign finance filings. We will write a profile story on the candidates and those will run later this month.
The first absentee ballots are scheduled to be mailed on Monday, Oct. 8, so here we go again. See you in November.