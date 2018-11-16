Did you catch what Elle Snow said earlier this month? She is a human traffic survivor and founder of Game Over who spoke Nov. 8 at a joint Soroptimist forum in St. Helena.
Snow was targeted by a pimp and turned into a prostitute. She was targeted. A nice guy with a nice car showed interest in her when she was 19 and working three jobs. They went on a few dates and then, when he had his claws in her, he moved back home to Sacramento. He called her every day and found out all about her. By design, for the express purpose of trafficking her. This didn’t happen overnight, but it did happen. For eight months she lived in a world that she hadn't known existed. And she's lucky to have escaped it.
One of the slides in Snow's presentation detailed how a trafficker defines a target. These 12 characteristics are instructive and just a start. They are:
- Any vulnerability
- Lack of supervision
- Disabilities
- Drug addiction
- Sex industry involvement
- Economic struggles
- Marginalized people
- LGBTQ community
- People of color
- Homeless/runaways
- Foster youth
- Previous abuse
During the presentation, Snow told her story and I can’t get it out of my head. At 19, she seemed like such a normal young woman, and she was. She was targeted. And turned into a prostitute.
Until she was 6 or 7, Snow said she was very privileged. Then, her father developed a brain tumor and did not go to the doctor. Instead, he turned to alcohol. Things only got worse, and he abandoned his family, a wife and five children. They moved from Oregon to Humboldt County, where they lived in poverty. “When I was 10, my older brother started showing signs of psychosis,” Snow said. Hurting and killing animals. Then, he turned to hurting Snow and two younger children. Snow said it was her duty to protect her younger siblings.
A year later, she came forward and told the authorities that her uncle, who was a registered sex offender, had molested her, not once, but an unknown number of times. Thankfully, Snow said, she was believed … not everyone who comes forward is believed.
By the time she was 15, Snow was working and three years later, she was living in rural Humboldt County, working three jobs, including managing a restaurant.
She met a guy, who was attractive, clean cut, smart and smooth. He had a good car. The two went out a couple of times and at 19, she thought he was the perfect man. In fact, he was too good to be true.
He left Humboldt County and went back to Sacramento – Snow never asked much about him, including why he had so much time to be with her. They talked every day for about a month and he wanted to know all about Snow. First, the questions were simple, such as, “what’s your favorite music?” but then they got personal, “where’s your Dad?” and “tell me all about the abuse you suffered from your uncle?” and “what did your uncle look like, what clothes did he wear, how did he wear his hair?”
At the end of the month, he wanted to take Snow away for a three-day vacation. He picked her up, met Snow’s mom, shook her hand, and Snow said when they arrived at their destination, it was nighttime. “I didn’t know enough to pay attention to the address,” she said.
At some point during the evening, they drank a little bit and the boyfriend showed Snow his gun. They went to bed. “The next morning, I woke up and then entered a whole new world that I didn’t know existed,” Snow said. There was a man standing in front of her, holding a skirt and high heels. He told me to get up, it was time to get to work.
Over the next couple of days, Snow found out there was no way out – the men took her shoes and wallet, threatened her life and threatened the lives of her family. “If I didn’t do this,” Snow was told, "the men would take my 14-year-old sister."
Shortly, the men moved her to a brothel in Walnut Creek. They told Snow that being a prostitute is just what she was made for, that she was oversexualized, and that’s why her uncle molested her. The man running the brothel looked exactly like her uncle. By design. To terrorize and abuse Snow.
Three of the women in the brothel were lined up and every half hour, there was another man who wanted sex. The men broke Snow in, she said, just like a cowboy would break in a horse.
Then, she was trafficked throughout the Bay Area. She escaped twice and was successful the second time by calling law enforcement. “I ended up quitting that day,” she said, when she was 21 or 22. In 2014, she testified against her boyfriend, the man who turned into her pimp, and he was sentenced for 10 1/2 years, although he only served four. He was released from prison earlier this year.
“I found out it was called sex trafficking,” she told the crowd in St. Helena. “I thought I was a criminal, a prostitute.”
Snow founded Game Over, a nonprofit anti-sex trafficking organization. In addition to helping survivors and raising local awareness, Game Over is currently training community members, service providers, foster parents and law enforcement to recognize the signs of sex trafficking throughout the nation. For more information, call 707-382-5360 or visit itsgameover.org.
The National Human Trafficking Hotline is 1-888-373-7888 or text “Be Free” to 233733.
Snow's talk was sponsored by Soroptimist International of St. Helena and St. Helena Sunrise. Both groups are committed to stopping human trafficking.