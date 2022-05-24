From the editor: For Elsie

Elsie wasn’t a cuddly lapcat; she spent an absurd amount of time napping, and she never went out of her way to ingratiate herself to her human underlings.

In other words, Elsie was a cat. And cat fanciers like me — not to mention her thousands of admirers — wouldn’t have had it any other way.

Elsie the Library Cat, who died last week at the age of 18, wasn’t just a cat. She embodied the St. Helena Public Library’s charm, wit, warmth and all-around excellence.

I’ll be honest: Elsie was never a huge Jesse fan. She tolerated my pats on the head, but I could always tell she was in a hurry to resume her nap. That was fine with me. That sense of aloofness, the feeling that you’re an interloper in a vastly more important feline world, is part of what makes cats so enigmatic and fascinating.

The staff saw a different, more affectionate side of Elsie. She was a rider of book carts, an intrepid explorer of the most remote recesses of the library, and a vocal participant in staff meetings. (The library staff — without exception a smart, kind-hearted and sensitive bunch — is devastated by Elsie’s death, so please be tactful in offering your condolences.)

But Elsie’s true greatness lay in what she meant to the world. She was, more than any other St. Helena institution, a viral sensation.

Elsie has 17,116 Facebook followers. St. Helena has a population of less than 6,000, and only a fraction of them are on Facebook. Let that math sink in for a moment.

Elsie’s likeness adorned chocolates, Christmas ornaments and a variety of library swag. Her online persona promoted library events, posted wry observations about books and life, and defined the library’s personality: fun, welcoming and slightly quirky.

Elsie was the sort of branding opportunity that marketers dream about, but she wasn’t a contrived gimmick. Then-Library Director Jennifer Baker adopted Elsie from a Napa shelter in July 2012 and brought her to the library in response to a mouse problem.

When Baker created a Facebook page for Elsie and posted a few photos of her, it became clear that Elsie was destined to be more than a garden-variety mouser.

Soon Elsie had a celebrity cat boyfriend (Aragon, who played Lord Tubbington on “Glee”) and fans around the world. People from all over the U.S. who’d never set foot in the Napa Valley and didn’t know the first thing about wine would make pilgrimages to the library to meet Elsie, drawn by the irresistible (at least to folks like me) pairing of books and a cat.

When I got word last week that Elsie was nearing the end of her life, I thought about going to the library to say goodbye. I decided not to. Elsie needed to rest, and the library staff needed the physical and emotional space to cope with her imminent passing.

Instead, I conjured my own memories of Elsie, and of the cats I’ve been privileged to own and love. I pictured Elsie and Aragon, who died in 2018, finally meeting on some astral feline plane, the svelte Elsie teasing Aragon about his weight and giving him a long list of assigned reading. I pictured them settling down for the first of many long naps.

That Elsie — not the aloof flesh-and-blood cat but the symbol that captured the hearts of thousands — will endure.

So will the library she called home.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

