From the editor: Frequently asked questions

Chances are you already know me, but having been appointed editor of the Star last week, I’m taking the time to reintroduce myself and answer some frequently asked questions about how the paper works.

Q: Who are you anyway?

I’m a native of Arbuckle, along I-5 in Colusa County. Some of you might have gone duck hunting or broken down there. It’s an unincorporated town of about 3,000 people, and it was maybe half that size when I was a kid. I’m a small-towner born and raised, so I’ve always felt right at home in St. Helena.

I graduated from Pacific Union College in 2005, with a degree in PR/Journalism. The Star hired me in 2006 and has been stuck with me ever since.

I’m married to a lovely woman named Rethel. We live on Grayson across from the high school. We have a 4-year-old son named William. He loves reading, stomping in puddles and especially raiding my record collection and discovering new music. Side 2 of Bob Dylan’s “Nashville Skyline” is a big favorite at the moment.

I’m painfully shy although I sometimes manage to hide it. I think most people would call me easygoing. If you’re mad about something that was or wasn’t in the paper, come talk to me. I’ll gladly hear you out and, if you’d like, explain myself. If I messed up, I’ll apologize and do whatever I can to make things right. I promise not to bite, yell, or throw newspapers at you.

Q: Who's Aunt Helena?

A columnist who values her anonymity.

Q: Who writes the police log?

Me, based on the police department's raw logs. It's complicated and deserves an entire column of its own, which I promise to write eventually.

Q: Can you plug my upcoming local event?

Certainly! That’s my job.

Preference goes to charitable events, fundraisers, performances and holiday celebrations that happen in St. Helena, involve St. Helena residents, or at least benefit organizations that serve St. Helena.

I’ll sometimes write about business anniversaries — especially if it’s a nice round number — or notable retirements. If your business is having a sale, I’ll direct you to one of our ad reps.

Q: How do I submit a letter to the editor?

Email it to Napa Valley Register Editor Sean Scully (sscully@napanews.com), who doubles as the Star’s director of news content and manages the opinion page. Or email it to me (jduarte@sthelenastar.com) and I’ll make sure it gets to him.

Q: Does the Star use anonymous sources?

Generally no. I relish off-the-record tips that point me in the direction of interesting stories, but I won’t print anything I haven’t confirmed with on-the-record, named sources.

There are a few very rare exceptions when I’ll quote or paraphrase an anonymous source, most notably crime victims, crime witnesses, or anyone who reasonably fears retaliation for speaking out.

For example, when the Grandview apartments were closing back in the 2000s, I granted anonymity to a few tenants who were in the midst of delicate negotiations with their landlord.

But if you want me to run an anonymous letter or quote you saying something nasty about somebody without attaching your name — no dice.

Q: Do ads influence the Star’s news coverage or editorials?

Nope. The sheer thought of advertiser quid pro quos and “native advertising” makes me feel like I need a shower.

The same goes for the editorial board’s editorials. In fact, I can think of one election where one candidate bought thousands of dollars worth of ads, and the board endorsed the other candidate who bought none.

Q: Why didn’t you cover X?

Maybe because I didn’t have enough time, but more likely because I didn’t know it was happening.

This is St. Helena’s paper, so I rely on all of you to send me news tips, press releases, and the occasional unhinged rant. If something important is happening, don’t assume I know about it. Tell me.

Q: I have an idea about how to improve the paper. Will you hear me out?

With pleasure. Call 967-6803 or email jduarte@sthelenastar.com and we’ll set up a time to get together. Maybe we can grab a cup of coffee or tea. My treat.

In fact, I plan to steal an idea from the St. Helena Police Department and hold occasional “Coffee with the Editor” sessions at the Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company where we can go through the paper one page at a time and talk about what you like and don’t like.

Your feedback can make a real difference, even if it only concerns a small detail.

For example, I used to report on Planning Commission decisions with headlines like “Planners reject hotel proposal” until a member of the city’s Planning Department set me straight. Planners are educated professionals who operate at the staff level, she said, whereas planning commissioners are council-appointed laypeople who are rarely if ever planners by profession. Calling them planners, she said politely, is both technically wrong and unfair to actual planners.

She was right. From then on, “planners” became “commissioners.”

Q: You split an infinitive. Why is a total illiterate like you editing a newspaper?

Sue me. I LOVE split infinitives. “To boldly go where no man has gone before” … come on, how cool is that?

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.