From the editor: Hearing voices

Writing is the most obvious part of my job, but I spend even more time listening.

I play back interviews I’ve recorded, kicking myself for asking dumb questions or not asking obvious ones. I rewatch City Council meetings, zeroing in on the perfect quote.

I’ve been listening to the voices of St. Helena for 16 years, and I’ve developed some favorites — voices I never get tired of, even if the context is as dry as a design review hearing. These are voices I could listen to for an entire audiobook.

The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce handed out their annual awards last week, but why should they have all the fun? Here are my awards for the top 10 St. Helena voices, each paired with a potential audiobook that matches the speaker’s voice and personality.

10. Eric Sklar, businessman and former city councilmember

Eric is the reason I discovered the speed control setting on my voice recorder. He’s easily St. Helena’s fastest talker, but also one of its most articulate. Best paired with nonfiction about business-savvy guys making a killing off complicated financial transactions.

Eric, I’m assigning you “The Big Short” by Michael Lewis (and I'm setting my audiobook player on 0.8x speed).

9. Marielle Coeytaux-Britton, choir leader/pilot/anti-bullying consultant

You’ve probably heard Marielle’s marvelous singing voice, but her conversational voice is just as musical. That hint of a French accent lends it a cosmopolitan elan.

Vladimir Nabokov’s literary funhouse “Pale Fire” isn’t an easy fit for the audiobook format, but Marielle should give it a try.

8. Scott Snowden, mediator and retired judge

Scott’s voice is inseparable from his personality: Witty, exuberant, whip-smart, by turns legal scholar and class clown. Is it possible for a voice to have a twinkle in its eye? Because Scott’s does.

Cowboy hat? Keen sense of justice? Scott was born to narrate Charles Portis’ “True Grit.”

7. Kay Philippakis, land use attorney and former planning commissioner

One of the two voices that inspired this column (I’m saving the other one for the end). Smooth, melodious, with impeccable diction and expressiveness, Kay’s voice is best paired with something engaging but intellectually hefty.

Kay would be perfect for one of my favorite novels, “The Transit of Venus” by Shirley Hazzard.

6. Cary Shott, former planning commissioner and Star reporter

Between Kay and Cary, late-‘00s Planning Commission meetings were a pleasure to hear. Cary’s voice has a touch of her native Appalachia, and its expressiveness and warmth would be a good fit for sharply drawn, larger-than-life characters.

I’m giving Cary my doorstop-sized “The Complete Stories of Flannery O’Connor.”

5. Shannon Kuleto, Star editorial board

One of the perks of being Shannon’s friend is that I get to hear her talk a lot. Her voice is lively, expressive and chameleonic — she likes to imitate other people’s accents and speech patterns, and her impressions are always spot-on. She’s also smart as heck.

These aren’t easy assignments, but I’m confident Shannon could capture the vibrant personalities, witty dialogue and intricate plot of Hilary Mantel’s “Wolf Hall” trilogy, or the epic sweep of Robert A. Caro’s “The Years of Lyndon Johnson.”

4. Marcus Robbins, jeweler

Marcus’ voice is comparable to Kay Philippakis’ — flawless enunciation, carefully modulated tone, and as silky as one of his trademark ties. It's the kind of voice you hear on NPR. It’s also emotionally expressive and sincere; when he asks how you’re doing, you sense that he genuinely cares.

I’d love to hear Marcus narrate the funny, humane and deeply sad stories of George Saunders’ “Tenth of December.”

3. Chris Hartley, police chief and Marine Corps veteran

There’s a concept in the military called command voice, and instead of defining it I simply advise you to listen to Chief Hartley. So confident and authoritative that you have to resist the urge to salute when he greets you. He used to scare me to death until I got to know what a decent guy he is.

Far be it from me to give the chief any orders, but I can’t think of a better narrator for “Black Hawk Down” by Mark Bowden.

2. Mary Allen, school administrator

This isn’t an obvious choice, but listen to her and you’ll see what I mean. Some voices are so frenzied that your pulse ticks up a notch just listening to them. And then there are voices like Mary’s. Deep, soothing, cool, cerebral but empathetic, oozing competence and refinement, Mary’s voice is the aural equivalent of a luxury car.

Mary talks the way cyberpunk pioneer William Gibson writes — precisely, elegantly, with a wonderful sense of texture — so I’m pairing her with his stylish novel “Pattern Recognition.”

1. Carl Doumani, vintner

This is the crown jewel of St. Helena voices. You might remember Carl’s quixotic (ha ha, get it?) attempts to develop his Mills Lane property despite obstacles involving drainage, access, etc. During months of fruitless and otherwise tedious Planning Commission hearings, I was continually enthralled by Carl’s rich, rumbling basso profundo. You know how Tolkien gushed about the beauty of the phrase “cellar door”? Carl used to make “bioswale” sound just as mellifluous.

Carl’s voice could handle just about anything: Dickens, García Márquez, Harry Potter. I’m nominating him for the granddaddy of all audiobook assignments, the highest honor I can bestow on a St. Helena voice: Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings.”

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

