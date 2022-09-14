From the editor: I’ve just seen a face

Big curly hair, ever-present glasses, indifferently dressed, usually carrying a book — I’m hard to miss around town, and one of the joys of living in St. Helena is that I can’t walk down Main Street without a half-dozen people greeting me by name.

But I have a confession to make. If you greet me as we pass the sidewalk, there’s a good chance I have no clue who you are.

I hesitate to self-diagnose, and I’ve never talked to a doctor about it, but my inability to recognize faces is consistent with a mild case of prosopagnosia, a neurological disorder that can be congenital or attributed to brain damage. I would guess mine is congenital (although I was severely deprived of oxygen during my birth — but that’s a story for another column).

I don’t have trouble recognizing family, close friends, or other people I see on a regular basis. But if I’ve met you, say, fewer than a dozen times, don’t be surprised if I act a bit flummoxed when we meet.

I didn’t think much about the issue until I watched a “60 Minutes” segment about it and thought, “Yup, that’s me.” Then Brad Pitt announced in June that he apparently has the same disorder, which affects as many as 1 in 50 people. (Judging from Brad and I, it seems to be especially prevalent among the devastatingly handsome.)

As disabilities go, mild face blindness is no big deal — there are worst problems in life than finding ensemble dramas like “Downton Abbey” incomprehensible until the second or third season.

But it’s been less than ideal for my career as a reporter, especially in my early years of working for the Star, when I was encountering scores of new faces every day.

Whenever I would interview someone or cover a meeting, I would jot down a rough description of each person’s face in hopes of committing it to memory. I’d stare at photos and look for distinguishing facial characteristics. And, as I mentioned in a previous column, I always pay close attention to voices, since those are easier for me to distinguish than faces.

Recognizing faces is tough, but comparing them is easy, so I often likened people I met to pop culture figures. For example (and I won’t use names), one city official reminded me of actor Max Von Sydow. Once I made that connection, I never had trouble recognizing him again.

Same goes for the guy who looks like Calvin’s dad from the Calvin & Hobbes comic strip, the guy who looks like Milo from the Descendents’ album covers, and the guy who looks like Billy Corgan from the Smashing Pumpkins.

I also found it helpful to compare St. Helenans to my members of my family. I’m hardly the only person who’s noticed that Lisa Montelli at St. Helena Primary School looks uncannily like my mom.

There’s also a guy in town — I don’t know his name — who’s clearly my dad’s long-lost twin, right down to their hairstyle and the way they walk. I keep trying to muster the courage to tell him, but I can’t think of a way to broach the subject without coming off as extremely creepy. (“Excuse me, sir, but you look like my dad … oh, what’s this, a restraining order?”)

None of those tricks are perfect, and the only foolproof way for me to memorize a face is through frequent exposure. Until I get to that point with you, please bear with me. And if you'd be so kind as to say something like, “Hi, I’m ____, we met when you interviewed my husband ____ about ____,” that would be extremely helpful in sparing us any embarrassment or confusion.

My latest faceplant came during a meeting at my son’s school, when I mistook one couple for another. My wife thought the whole thing was hilarious, but I was mortified, so I figured it was time to come clean with all of you.

Another clincher came a few weeks ago when a brief commercial came on the TV about a new movie and my wife asked me if I wanted to see it “because you liked him in that other movie.”

I peered at the unfamiliar face on the screen. I rewatched the commercial a few times. It wasn’t until I googled the title of the movie — "Bullet Train" — that I realized who it was.

Sorry, Brad. I’m sure you’ll understand.