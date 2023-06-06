“Well, the old world may be dead

Our parents can’t understand

But I still love parents

And I still love the old world”

— The Modern Lovers, “Old World”

Here’s a St. Helena Star trivia question: What does every story with my byline since 2006 have in common?

Answer: I wrote them all with the same keyboard.

I’ve been through three or four computers, two desks and two offices, but I’ve always stuck with my reliable old Dell keyboard.

It clatters, the letters are all worn off except for Q, W, Z and X, and there are deep grooves in the V, N and M keys. When I flip it over and shake it, the accumulated microcrumbs of hundreds of Giugni’s sandwiches rain down (sorry, germophobes).

But the important thing is, it works, and my hands are used to it. So why junk it?

I loathe nostalgia because it’s so often rooted in a distorted, idealized version of the past. But I like sticking with things that work, and I resist change unless I see a darn good reason for it.

I never signed up for any form of social media, I never bought a Kindle, I still watch movies on discs, and I didn't sign up for home internet service until I got married in 2016 and my wife’s craving for Wi-Fi left me with no choice.

Sometimes this attitude leads me astray. For years I adored this enormous Cold War-era stapler I found in the Star office, but when I tested it alongside a cheap little modern one, I realized the old one wouldn't stop jamming. That stapler is now a proud resident of Clover Flat.

But, setting aside the rose-tinted sunglasses of nostalgia, sometimes the old ways really are better.

What I wouldn’t give for a thriving Star office like the one I walked into in 2006, with a dozen people reporting the news, answering phones, and processing ads and subscriptions.

And just imagine what the world might look like today if not for social media, which has degraded our discourse and rent our social fabric so badly that it might take decades to recover. What if we still went to the coffee shop and talked to each other instead of peering at our phones?

Old doesn’t equal better. I’ve read enough history to know that our current era, on the whole, is safer, freer and more enlightened and peaceful than just about any point in history.

The same technological advances that gave us abominations like Twitter have also produced life-saving vaccines and medical treatments, democratized access to information, and enabled us to fly from San Francisco to Paris in the time it used to take to travel from here to Santa Rosa on horseback. Within my lifetime it might give us the tools to mitigate the effects of climate change and produce energy from nuclear fusion.

It’s the worship of technology and newness for its own sake that troubles me.

Take our headlong pursuit of artificial intelligence, even in the face of warnings from its creators that it could pose an existential risk to our survival as a species. Or our willingness to hand young kids smartphones that will rewire their developing brains in ways we might not understand for another 30 years.

I’m not quite the guy who, to quote William F. Buckley’s definition of a conservative, “stands athwart history, yelling stop.” But I do stand there politely asking why.

I said I’ve written every story on my own keyboard, but this column has been an exception. I’m typing it on a svelte little Microsoft keyboard that belonged to a former office-mate. I hooked it up because my wife needed to check her email at my office and my usual keyboard, lacking letter markings, is virtually unusable for anyone except me.

But the key words there are “except me.” I can’t type as fast on this newer keyboard, and it feels wrong on my fingertips. In fact, the word “keyboard” just came out as “kehyboarde.”

Enough of this. I’m switching back to what works.