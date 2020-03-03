From the editor: It’s not hard work, until it is

Covering the Napa Valley Vintners’ annual Premiere Napa Valley wasn’t really hard work ... until it was. Let me explain.

First, it’s not as hard work as digging ditches, washing dishes or waiting tables. Plenty of people do that hard work -- thankfully, not me.

Second, I’ve covered the auction before, so I know what to expect. I’ve enjoyed it in the past and was expecting the same for the 2020 edition.

Third, it’s a chance to see my friends, including Vj Jazirvar, executive vice president of The Petroleum Club of Oklahoma City. The Petroleum Club is a private club based in Oklahoma City and Vj always buys, or tries to buy, some of the special Premiere Napa Valley wines. He always sits with a group stage right and clearly enjoys it, since he and auctioneer Fritz Hatton are sparring partners.

Finally, the futures auction was scheduled to go from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22. If it had ended at 3:30, I would have had plenty of time to write a story for Sunday’s Napa Valley Register. Instead, it ended closer to 5. My deadline was 6. That means -- you guessed it -- write the story in an hour. Major stress. Therein lies the rub.