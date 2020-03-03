From the editor: It’s not hard work, until it is

Covering the Napa Valley Vintners’ annual Premiere Napa Valley wasn’t really hard work ... until it was. Let me explain.
First, it’s not as hard work as digging ditches, washing dishes or waiting tables. Plenty of people do that hard work -- thankfully, not me.
Second, I’ve covered the auction before, so I know what to expect. I’ve enjoyed it in the past and was expecting the same for the 2020 edition.
Third, it’s a chance to see my friends, including Vj Jazirvar, executive vice president of The Petroleum Club of Oklahoma City. The Petroleum Club is a private club based in Oklahoma City and Vj always buys, or tries to buy, some of the special Premiere Napa Valley wines. He always sits with a group stage right and clearly enjoys it, since he and auctioneer Fritz Hatton are sparring partners.
Finally, the futures auction was scheduled to go from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22. If it had ended at 3:30, I would have had plenty of time to write a story for Sunday’s Napa Valley Register. Instead, it ended closer to 5. My deadline was 6. That means -- you guessed it -- write the story in an hour. Major stress. Therein lies the rub.
Premiere Napa Valley is an annual auction of NVV-member wines that are still in the barrel. None have been bottled and nearly all will be released later this fall. As barrel samples, these wines are young, but from all reports, these 2018 wines, mostly Cabernet Sauvignon, are developing nicely and have tremendous potential. I made sure I got some quotes from David Stevens of 750 Wines in St. Helena, Stefan Blicker, a Napa wine merchant, and Bob Bath, a highly respected Master Sommelier and a wine and spirits instructor at the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone. I’ve known Stevens, Blicker and Bath for quite a few years, so they are easy interviews to do and usually give me good quotes.
Premiere Napa Valley is called a “homecoming” as people from all over the United States and the world come to the Napa Valley to bid on these special and unique wines. Those attending the Saturday afternoon auction are retailers, distributors, restaurateurs and others in the wine trade.
Saturday’s barrel tasting and auction are both held at the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone.
On Saturday morning, you can’t park at the CIA; instead, you have to park at the Beringer parking lot on Pratt Avenue. Thanks to a patient bus driver and OHM Coffee Roasters from Napa, which brought their coffee truck, I had a delicious decaf latte, which I then had to balance with two bags, one for my camera, one for my laptop. Surprisingly, I didn’t spill a drop.
Each year, I hang out with Catherine Bugue, who is a pal and someone who knows a lot about wine and loves to drink it. She is co-founder of the Napa Valley Wine Academy and writes about the St. Helena Star/Napa Valley Vintners Panel Tasting for us.
The tasting of the barrel lots is on the second floor at the CIA Greystone – this year, there were 201 wines to taste, although Catherine and I made barely a dent in the wines. After a scrumptious lunch, made by CIA chefs, the auction is held in the afternoon. Catherine’s husband, Francois Bugue, a winemaker at Cain Vineyard & Winery, joined us for lunch, as he usually does.
NOTE: As with many prestigious events in the Napa Valley, press passes are arranged for months in advance – this year, I was covering the event with Sarah Klearman, the excellent wine reporter and photographer for the Napa Valley Register.
Also arranged in advance are the coverage assignments for the daily Register. I was writing the story of the auction, and Sarah was taking photos.
For the St. Helena Star, I would tweak that story and add details, including how much money was raised. That figure, $3.9 million, was not released until about 8 p.m. on Saturday.
During part of the auction, I sat with Brent Pierce and Blicker. I had held up Blicker’s paddle and bid $4,000. I quickly put the paddle down as the bidding went up. Pierce bought the 10-case lot of 2018 Cab from Robert Mondavi Winery for $38,000.
Everything was fine until about 4:45 p.m., when I looked at my watch. Hatton and auctioneer Ursula Hermacinski had a few lots left – seven lots were listed in the addendum. One of those was a 60-bottle lot of 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon from the Rudd Estate. It sold for the high bid of the auction $120,000, which was $2,000 a bottle.
Four more lots and the auction ended. Gregor Greber from Zurich’s NapaWine Ltd. was the winning bidder for the Rudd wine and he and his crew were at the front of the stage having their photos taken. There was just enough time for a quick interview.
With a text message to Sarah, we decided to meet in the media room. It was 5 p.m. I had a laptop, we connected it to the Internet, and opened the newspaper software needed to write the story and get it online.
I called Samie Hartley in Napa … I was a little frantic. How badly do you need the story? I asked her. “We’ve got an open page for the story.” That was all I needed to hear. She needed the story, I had to do it. The tension was building. She kicked back the deadline to 6:30, which gave me a bit of breathing room. Not much, but as it turned out to be enough.
With a borrowed card reader … thanks to Brett Van Ernst from the Napa Valley Vintners … Sarah downloaded the photos onto the laptop and chose six photos to go with the story. She wrote captions for the photos.
My turn. By now, the sounds of a post-auction party could be heard in the Greystone’s foyer. Thankfully, Catherine and I had written part of the story – what folks thought of the 2018 vintage – before lunch.
I got figures on the top three selling lots – the Rudd 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon; a five-case lot of 2018 Cab from Shafer (sold for $85,000); and a 20-case lot of 2018 red wine from Darioush Vineyards (sold for $115,000) and crafted a story.
Both story and photos were done by 6:15 p.m. and I called Samie to tell her I was done.
I went downstairs and found a bus to take me to the Beringer parking lot. He couldn’t drive into the lot, because there were orange cones blocking the entrance and exit, so I walked to my car. Exhausted, I drove home, skipping the after-party at Alpha Omega. AO owner Robin Baggett invited me, but forget it …
As an aside, Baggett had a bet with Linda Reiff, executive director of the Napa Valley Vintners. Each had written on a piece of paper what the auction would raise and both pieces of paper were held by a trusted third party. I don’t know who won the bet … but the loser would have to buy the winner dinner at PRESS – Baggett said he wanted a big steak – and the winner would have to provide the wine.
Sounds like a perfect way to wrap up the 2020 edition of Premiere Napa Valley.
You may reach David Stoneberg at 967-6800 or editor@sthelenastar.com