I’m going to kill that story I had slugged for A1. It might run next week or I might spike it altogether.

That’s journalism jargon, and boy, is it violent.

When I kill a story, I decide not to run it. When I slug it, I give it a short name to help editors and page designers identify it. When I spike it, I kill it.

Pacifists, beware. Journalism is full of bellicose talk like this, no matter which “beat” you’re covering.

Some journalism slang smacks of machismo, like the distinction between hard news (crime, government) and soft news (features, arts). A lot of old-school journalists look down on that soft stuff, even though I find it more fun to write.

Journalists like hard stuff so much that one of the hardest, densest metals on the planet has been assigned multiple meanings. Lead (pronounced leed) is the introduction to an article, and leading (pronounced led-ing) is the space between lines of type, since typesetters insert strips of lead to widen those gaps.

I knew one editor who loved to punch up drab headlines. Those little descriptors above the headline, like “From the editor” or “St. Helena Farmers’ Market,” are kickers. Ouch!

My former editor Dave Stoneberg added another harsh word to my news lexicon: slam. He always had one more story to slam right before deadline. He’d write stories six days out of the week, but on Tuesdays he’d slam them.

Not all journalism lingo is violent; some of it’s just mystifying and, like a lot of jargon, seemingly intended to confuse outsiders. Captions are cutlines, not captions. A sub-headline is a sub-deck — or is it a dek?

In my first few weeks on the job former assistant editor Susan McWilliams told me a story could be “just a few grafs.” Uh-oh, I thought. I don’t even have any data for this story, and now I have to tell it in graphs?

A graf (duh, Jesse) is a paragraph. And (extra credit) the nut graf is the graf that explains the story “in a nutshell.”

Susan also advised me to consult the outlook to keep track of my assignments. I dutifully scoured the options menus of Microsoft Outlook for guidance. Turns out the “outlook” was the printed story plan for the following week’s paper that our editor had handed out on Wednesday.

Nowadays we call those weekly plans budgets, but they’ll always be outlooks in my heart.

And then there was the time I foolishly used hijack in an otherwise benign news story. Never mind that my brilliant semiotics professor at Pacific Union College used to talk about the compositional beauty of a war photo hijacking its emotional impact. I learned that post-9/11 you never use hijack unless somebody's commandeering a plane.

Journalists tend to use odd words in their writing. Some of these give me a toothache.

For example, probe. Journalists love probe because it’s short and fits neatly in a headline. Not me though. I’ll report on investigations from time to time, but I’ll leave the probes to the doctors.

Or blaze instead of fire. Has any fire victim ever said they lost their home to a blaze?

Journalists also borrow jargon from the law enforcement profession (that’s where "beat" comes from). That habit bothers me because police terminology tends toward the passive voice — which your high school English teacher warned you about — and often couches traumatic events in euphemisms. That’s no doubt an effective coping mechanism for police, but it’s not the right way for journalists to convey the human toll of crime and punishment.

“Officer-involved shooting” is an infamous term that reporters are learning to avoid more and more. We need to make clear who pulled the trigger.

Sometimes journalists go too far in the other direction, using colorful words when a plain one would do just fine.

The worst example is using slain interchangeably with killed. Shakespeare and the King James Bible notwithstanding, does anybody use “slain” in regular conversation nowadays? It sounds sensationalistic to me. The semi-convincing explanation I’ve heard is that “slain” works better as an adjective than “killed.”

To be fair, there are some journalism terms I love. If this column is long enough it might have to jump to page A5. Doesn’t jumping sound like fun?

And who doesn’t love irk, fracas, decry, and all those other colorful, headline-friendly words you only seem to find in news stories?

OK, that’s all for this week. It’s time to put this paper to bed.