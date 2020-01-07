On Wednesday, Jan. 1, Joni and I woke up early – it helps that we went to bed way before midnight – and went to see a fabulous free movie at the Cameo Cinema. We joined many others in the audience, we were all thrilled to see “Cirque du Soleil: Worlds Away,” either for the first time or to revisit our favorites.
As I write this, only three days of 2020 have passed … and without a crystal ball, I cannot predict what’s going to happen this year. I can tell you my plans and aspirations – I will ride my bike more this year than last; and Joni and I will spend two nights at Mendocino Grove in May. I know this because I already bought the tickets … so much for predicting the future.
We spent a quiet Christmas together, which was unusual, because usually we spend it with family in the Bay Area.
Growing up and through most of my life, there was no such thing as a quiet Christmas. Typically, we spent Christmas Eve with my grandparents, spent Christmas morning with my parents and brothers, and the evening of Christmas Day at my grandparents’ farmhouse, with first-and-second cousins, aunts and uncles, great-uncles and great-aunts and other relatives. There were finger sandwiches and hot cocoa with marshmallows for the youngsters and a wide variety of hard drinks for the adults. Grandpa Brown served gin and tonics in the summer; and Old Fashioneds in the winter.
For Christmas in 1964, my brothers and I each received a small leather-bound diary for the New Year (1965) and I remember being excited … I couldn’t wait to write down what I did each day in 1965.
Thankfully, my mother saved my diary and gave it to me years ago.
In 1965, New Year’s Day was a Friday. After saying, “This starts at 7:00,” I wrote … in cursive writing in pencil: “I was sick last night but I hope I’m allright. I went downstairs and sat on the shais (chaise) to watch T.V. I watched ‘Here’s Geraldine.’ Then went upstairs. Then met Dad, he said that, ‘We’re going to watch football today.’ So I went downstairs again, to watch T.V. I watched Roy Rogers. And I watched the ‘Cotton Bowl Parade.’ It’s 2:00 and we’re going to the farm. We watched the ‘Rose Bowl Game,’ then went home.”
I was 10, in the fifth grade and Mr. Richardson was my teacher. Unusually, he was a male teacher in elementary school. We lived at 525 Main St. in Naperville, a suburb 28 miles west of Chicago. Growing up, the population was some 20,000 people … according to the 2010 census, Naperville had a population of 141,853.
In 1965, my older brother, Bill, would turn 12 on Monday, Jan. 4 and Peter was 9. (He and I are 11 months apart – my poor mother – and each year between Peter’s birthday on Aug. 16 and mine on Sept. 13, we are the same age. He and I have always teased each other about this and will probably do so again in 2020, when we are both 65.)
The last entry in that diary was Jan. 15, 1965, which is really too bad, since 1965 was a year filled with experiences for the Stoneberg family. In the summer, Mom and Dad took us on a road trip from Naperville to New York City, with stops at the New Jersey shore, Washington, D.C. and, most memorably, Gettysburg, the site of one of the most historic battles of the Civil War.
At that time, the Civil War had ended only 100 years ago and it seemed a lot more recent than it does today. At our home, an engraving of Abraham Lincoln, one of America’s greatest presidents, hangs on the wall. During our stops at Gettysburg, my brothers and I bought spent bullets from the battlefield. Where are they today? I don’t know.
In January 1965, I had no way of knowing that we would take that cross-country drive in Bob Hilton’s red convertible. Hilton was a friend of my father’s, who had moved from Chicago to New York and needed the car transported across the country. Dad always loved road trips … so we went.
Nor would I know that we would not spend Christmas Day at my grandparents’ farmhouse, instead we flew to Florida and later I told my friends that I went swimming on Christmas Day. That was unimaginable in cold, snowy Illinois in December.
Just as I couldn’t predict what would happen in 1965 in early January, nor can I predict what’s going to happen in 2020. As a newspaper editor, I know I’ll write some stories … hopefully, they’ll be good ones that both you and I enjoy. I also know that my life will revolve around both Hidden Valley Lake in Lake County, where Joni and I have lived for the past 34-plus years, and St. Helena, where I have worked for the past 13-plus years.
Beyond that, check back with me in a year and I’ll tell you the stories of 2020. I’ll look forward to that conversation.