From the editor: Oregon or bust

Last night I dreamed I went to the firehouse and got the scoop of a lifetime: St. Helena was moving!

Let me stress that nothing I’m about to describe actually happened. My dream was the product of fretting over St. Helena’s infrastructure (yes, I’m that square), wishing for a big story to liven up the typically uneventful post-Christmas paper, and too much Christmas candy eaten too close to bedtime.

I dreamed I was covering a community event at the firehouse when I got to chatting with a St. Helena firefighter. Police officers and firefighters are among the best sources in town because they know absolutely everything. This part of the dream was based on an actual, much less sensational conversation I had with a firefighter at the Dec. 11 gingerbread house decorating party.

But oh boy, did the dream-firefighter have a story for me. I asked him my usual question of what I should be covering that I’m not. He took me aside and furtively whispered that St. Helena readers absolutely had to know about Relocation. He said the word in such a dramatic way that I could tell it deserved capitalization.

High-ranking St. Helena politicos and power-brokers, the firefighter explained, were conspiring to move St. Helena to Oregon — to a little town called Millet in the Willamette Valley, Oregon’s wine country.

St. Helena’s deteriorating water, sewer and storm drain utilities, long-range financial woes, and vulnerability to wildfires had led city leaders to conclude that its future was simply untenable in its current location. They’d secretly struck a deal with Millet officials to move St. Helena to Millet. Every business, every man, woman and child was going to Millet.

The dream-firefighter didn’t know much more, but he was horrified by the idea and wanted me to blow the whistle before the helicopters arrived to ship everybody north. I was just as incensed.

“How could the City Council have decided this outside of an open meeting?” I wailed. “What about the Brown Act?” (I’m so, so square.)

My first call was to City Manager Anil Comelo. I played hardball. I told him I knew all about Relocation and was going to write about it, so he’d better come clean.

It was the perfect match, dream-Anil assured me. Millet’s economy and population base had been hollowed out by some vague economic setback. Millet would get St. Helena’s healthy economy, engaged community, and world-class school district. St. Helena would get a town with brand spanking new storm drains, smooth roads, and virtually zero wildfire risk.

There was just one problem, dream-Anil explained. The city was going to unveil the plan in January. If I wrote about it before then, months of meticulous public relations planning would fly out the window. If the idea wasn’t packaged just right, St. Helena citizens would revolt at the idea.

“As they should!” I said. “This is outrageous.”

My next call was to Geoff Ellsworth, who was still mayor in the dream (sorry, Paul Dohring). He reiterated dream-Anil’s pleas to hold the story.

He proposed a meeting with another supporter of the idea: City Councilmember Eric Hall. If Eric and I can actually agree on something, Geoff said, you know it must be good. He had a point there.

Like all good clandestine meetings to discuss top-secret plans, this one took place at the Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, where dream-Eric showed me a slide deck promoting the idea. Our Pavement Condition Index will go up. Our infrastructure costs will go down. There were lots of graphs. I still wasn’t convinced.

I walked back to my office and wrote a pungent little story with the headline “City officials seek to move St. Helena to Oregon.” I didn’t even want copyeditors to get their hands on it, so I set it to publish straight to the Star’s website. I clicked a button.

And then I woke up — in a little town I’ve grown to love in spite of its crummy storm drains, bumpy roads and proximity to fire-prone woodlands.

I woke up in a town where smart, forward-thinking citizens are collaborating to come up with realistic solutions to our long-term problems by tackling them head-on, not by running away to Oregon. A town where the real Anil, Geoff, Eric and so many other public servants are committed to transparent, open government.

My dream might have been the product of pessimism and anxiety, but it left me feeling reinvigorated and positive about St. Helena's prospects in 2023. We may be going through tough times, but we have enough brains, creativity and resourcefulness to figure things out.

Sorry, Millet. We’ve got this.