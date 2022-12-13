From the editor: Peace, quiet and meatloaf

Movie buffs are in a bit of a lather at the moment after a prestigious poll by the British Film Institute and Sight & Sound named “Jeanne Dielman, 23, Quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles” — a movie I’m guessing most of you have never heard of — the greatest film of all time.

I’ll leave the politically charged debate over the merits of director Chantal Akerman’s film to the critics, but I’ll say two things about it: it’s radically, infamously, intentionally dull, and my 5-year-old son, Will, is obsessed with it.

He’s especially taken with a 40-minute stretch, mostly wordless, in which the main character makes meatloaf and coffee, tends to a neighbor’s baby, and runs some errands.

A lot of people — including me — find the tedium unbearable. My son can’t look away.

Many of you know that Will is autistic. Autism covers a broad spectrum of behaviors and conditions, and no two autistic kids are quite the same, but Will shares the classic characteristic of being sensitive to intense visual and auditory stimuli.

Sometimes that manifests in a positive way, like the joy and fascination he finds in music, from Mozart to My Bloody Valentine. Sometimes it’s negative, like the way he’ll cover his ears and plead not to be taken into a crowded and noisy enclosed space.

And sometimes it translates into loving a movie in which virtually nothing happens.

The 21st century is not terribly friendly to autistic people like Will. We’re bombarded with ads, lights, signs, push notifications, snippets of pop songs on distant speakers, revving engines, and the clack-clack of vehicles driving over metal plates 50 feet from Will's bedroom at all hours of the day and night. Many of us suffer from the mind-warping, soul-shredding effects of social media, where past, present and future are compressed into an eternal now of doom-scrolling anxiety and perpetual outrage.

Will’s not having any of that, and I can’t say I blame him.

I had my first inkling of Will’s preference for peace and quiet long before he was diagnosed with autism. When he was about 2, he’d slip out of a room filled with chattering relatives and blaring smartphones and retreat to a quiet corner of the house to flip through a picture book or play with a toy truck.

Being shy and having a similar attitude toward cacophony, I’d often follow him, carrying a book of my own. The two of us would sit together in shared solitude and I, like so many parents before me, would reflect on the profound miracle of there being a little person in the world who’s somehow half me.

Will’s taste in media shows those same tendencies toward what I’ll call mindful stasis. I've previously written about how he loves the restrained, predictable rhythms and cool color palette of "Jeopardy!" — although he could do without the applause.

I’ve been careful with what I let him watch. The first movie I showed him was Carl Theodor Dreyer’s silent “The Passion of Joan of Arc.” I predicted that he would enjoy its visual austerity and expressive close-ups, and sure enough, he was hooked. (We skip the part at the end where Joan meets her fiery demise.)

I also selected for him the first hour of “Solaris” by one of my favorite directors, Andrei Tarkovsky. It has lush colors, long takes, and almost no action except for a five-minute, dialogue-free sequence in which a car traverses tunnels and busy highways. It’s oddly spiritual and transcendent in a way I can’t put into words. Will couldn’t look away, and for days he kept asking to watch it again.

Will isn’t exclusively an art-house kid — “Jurassic Park” and the “Toy Story” movies are big favorites too — but his recent fascination with “Jeanne Dielman” is consistent with his appreciation for Zen-like calm.

“Jeanne Dielman” is a feminist classic, one of those movies I suspect is more admired on a conceptual level than enjoyed. It challenges us to reject the male gaze of traditional cinema, contemplate the oppressive banality of the Jeanne’s everyday routine, and rethink what’s worthy of cinematic treatment.

Is it really better than “The Godfather,” “Blue Velvet,” “Bicycle Thieves,” “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Stalker,” “Persona,” “Taxi Driver,” "Last Year at Marienbad," "Notorious," "There Will Be Blood," and any number of other movies I could watch over and over in rapt fascination? In my opinion, nope.

But for Will that’s beside the point. He doesn’t give a hoot about the film’s gender politics or its critical standing. I like to think that watching Jeanne mix meatloaf on her counter offers him a window onto a quieter, gentler, more mindful world where nothing else is competing for his attention.

Or maybe I'm projecting, and he simply likes how the movie makes him feel on a gut level.

What else could you ask of a work of art?