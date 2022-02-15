From the editor: Sarah Palin, libel and you

American journalists have been watching the progress of Sarah Palin’s libel case against the New York Times with queasy foreboding, but the stakes are even higher for readers like you.

Let me explain.

Freedom of the press wasn’t an issue the Founding Fathers took lightly. It’s the third freedom listed in the Bill of Rights, after religion and speech.

Thomas Jefferson said, “Our liberty cannot be guarded but by the freedom of the press, nor that be limited without danger of losing it.” John Adams, who rarely missed an opportunity to disagree with Jefferson, called a free press “essential to the security of the state.”

The courts have accordingly stacked the deck in favor of news outlets by setting an exceedingly high bar for libel cases.

New York Times Co. v. Sullivan (1964) ruled that “public figures” suing a newspaper for libel must prove two things. One, that the paper printed false and defamatory information about said public figure. And two, that the paper did so with “actual malice,” defined as “knowledge that it was false or with reckless disregard of whether it was false or not.”

Being human, journalists will inevitably print inaccurate information from time to time. That’s what corrections and retractions are for.

But actual malice? Good luck proving that in an American courtroom.

Knowing that they’re protected as long as they’re scrupulous about sticking to the facts, reporters have exercised their freedom with gusto, exposing the secret crimes of public figures from Richard Nixon to Jeffrey Epstein.

At the local level, reporters like me are free to publish unflattering information about public figures, including when it comes to their handling of public resources. If, say, I had hard evidence that a city councilmember had voted on a matter in which he or she had a direct financial interest, I could print that information without fear of being sued.

Journalists enjoy having a wide berth, but the ultimate winners are readers who come away better informed about how powerful people conduct themselves when they don’t think anybody’s looking.

That brings us to Sarah Palin, who’s alleging that the New York Times printed false information about her in a 2017 editorial.

In that limited sense, she’s right. They did, incorrectly connecting the 2011 shooting of Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords to a map published by Palin’s political action committee and saying “the link to political incitement was clear.” They corrected the online version of the editorial 12 hours after it went live and published a correction in print the next day.

The obstacle for Palin is proving the Times acted with “actual malice.” Sloppy editing, yes — an editor inserted the offending passage at the last minute amidst a rush to publish the editorial in the next day's print edition. You could also make the case that New York Times opinion writers were not exactly chartering their own chapters of the Sarah Palin Fan Club.

But actual malice as defined in Sullivan? Nope. Not according to the judge, who took the unusual step of announcing Monday that he would dismiss Palin’s case regardless of the jury's ruling. The jury ruled in the Times' favor on Tuesday.

The danger, for journalists and especially for readers, lies in what might happen on appeal. Will the Supreme Court throw out the “actual malice” standard set by the Sullivan case and set a lower bar for libel cases?

Maybe the court will decide that the Sullivan precedent is outdated and that public figures need an extra layer of protection against defamation in this era of Twitter, instant hot takes, viral misinformation and hyperpartisan media. Maybe that new bar will be so low that I’ll need to have a lawyer vet any story that casts a public figure in a critical light.

Maybe that lawyer will decide that my hypothetical story about a city councilmember's undisclosed conflict, while factual and of legitimate public interest, just isn’t worth going to court over.

In that scenario, Palin will have won and you — the taxpayer, voter and citizen who relies on the media to report the truth about the people running your city, your state and your country — will have lost.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

