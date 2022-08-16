From the editor: Sing the truth and name the liars

Avid readers (like me) and free speech advocates (like me) were appalled last Friday after novelist Salman Rushdie was stabbed and severely injured during a public appearance in upstate New York — most likely over nothing more than words he’d written before his assailant was even born.

Rushdie spent a decade in hiding after his novel “The Satanic Verses” caused an uproar in the Islamic world over its provocative depictions of the Prophet Muhammad. Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini (who never bothered to actually read the book) called on loyal Muslims to kill Rushdie.

More than 40 people around the world died in the ensuing mayhem. Rushdie not only survived but kept writing and became a symbol of free expression, ever-determined to, in his words, “sing the truth and name the liars.”

The furor seemed to have died down until Friday’s assault. The precise motive of Rushdie’s 24-year-old attacker isn’t clear, but his social media accounts have expressed admiration for Iran’s most hard-line zealots.

Rushdie has a special place in my heart because his novel “Midnight’s Children,” a fantasy about the Partition of India in 1947, was the first contemporary adult novel I read, back when I was 13 or so. I didn’t have a clue about the controversy surrounding its author. It just had a cool cover and was about a bunch of kids with superpowers, so I was sold.

When I actually read it, Rushdie’s pyrotechnic prose just about took the top of my head off, to paraphrase Emily Dickinson. The flashy writing led me back to James Joyce and Vladimir Nabokov, the magical realism led me to Gabriel García Márquez, which led me back to William Faulkner, and my personal library hasn’t stopped growing since.

I met Rushdie very briefly in 2012 when he was promoting “Joseph Anton,” a memoir of his years in hiding. After opening with something embarrassingly fanboy-ish about “Midnight’s Children,” I mentioned I was a journalist and he responded approvingly, saying I was doing important work. I clarified that I was merely a small-town local journalist and he looked at me and said, “Still important!”

There was no visible security at the signing where we met, and the idea that an author would even need security is absurd. However, that seems to be where we are in our ever more censorious, condemnatory society.

The threat of violence isn’t the only way to attack free speech. So is the specter of “harmful speech.”

Attempting to kill someone who said something offensive is a few orders of magnitude worse than professionally blackballing someone who said something offensive, but they both arise from the insidious idea that X doesn’t have the right to say something that makes Y uncomfortable.

A book tour promoting Jeanine Cummins’ 2020 novel “American Dirt” was canceled after critics accused its author of cultural appropriation in her depiction of Mexican migrants. Oprah Winfrey, to her credit, refused to withdraw the book from her influential book club.

Also in 2020, the New York Times faced heavy criticism and essentially apologized after publishing a controversial column by Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton. Meanwhile, a staff walkout prompted Hachette Book Group to cancel publication of filmmaker Woody Allen’s memoir.

This year, librarians and teachers in Missouri and Florida who speak out against state-imposed restrictions on classroom speech and school libraries are being smeared as “groomers.” Many school boards are under pressure to ban books that allegedly espouse critical race theory or promote gender fluidity.

The culture wars have gotten so intense that many publishers now employ “sensitivity readers” to sniff out passages that might offend readers — a form of pre-emptive self-censorship. It’s hard to imagine a novel like “The Satanic Verses” being published today.

This intolerance and fear is antithetical to free expression. The obvious remedy to what one considers bad speech is more speech. Write a negative review of “The Satanic Verses” or “American Dirt,” preferably after reading them first. Write a letter criticizing Cotton. If you live in Arkansas, vote against him.

Respect other people’s right to be wrong. Criticize. But don’t silence.

If you’re as disgusted as I am by the attack on Rushdie, go out and read his work. “The Satanic Verses” has already returned to the bestseller list, and it’s a great book, but the zany and impassioned “Midnight’s Children” might be a better starting point.

For that matter, read “Beloved,” “Lolita,” “Ulysses,” "To Kill a Mockingbird," “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” or any of the other time-tested classics that have been censored or challenged.

As Rushdie said, “What is freedom of expression? Without the freedom to offend, it ceases to exist.”