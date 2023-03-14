It’s about time I told you about Jane.

Jane exists about 10% in reality and 90% in my head, where she’s taken on vast symbolic significance as my platonic ideal of a St. Helena Star reader.

I write every article with her in mind, no matter the topic. Wastewater treatment plant updates, features on the latest St. Helena Drama production, complicated stories about school enrollment — they’re all written for Jane, in a way I hope Jane will understand.

I’m not sure how much formal education Jane has, so I try to write news articles at an eighth-grade level. (I recently mentioned this to a local English teacher who told me they’re more like ninth-grade level. Pretty close!)

Jane isn’t ignorant of local issues, but she’s not a news junkie either. That’s why I try to write plainspoken, no-frills ledes (the first sentence or so of an article) and include lots of background in my articles, often higher up in the story than you’d find it in a typical news article.

I don’t like articles that pile on detail after detail before telling you why you should care, and I imagine Jane doesn’t either. I want Jane to understand, without reading too far down in the story, why she should care about the Water & Wastewater Rate Study Advisory Committee’s latest musings.

Jane is a real person, although I’m not sure Jane is her real name. I met her around 2006, while I was out gathering quotes from random folks for an ongoing feature we called Curbside Comments — a terrifying process for a person as shy as me.

I found her sitting in front of Safeway and asked her if she wanted to give a brief response to my question of the week. She demurred, politely but firmly — as would I if I were approached by a stranger with a camera and a tape recorder.

A few weeks later I saw her sitting on a bench in front of the Cameo Cinema. She was sturdily built, probably in her late 60s or 70s, with long gray hair. I admired her refusal to dye it, which struck me as a sign of strong character, confidence and a lack of pretense. I greeted her with a smile and a nod and — in defiance of every asocial instinct I possess — introduced myself.

She told me her name was Jane, but I couldn’t tell if that was true. She said it with an inscrutable, thin-lipped smile that wasn’t rude but also didn’t say “Hi Jesse, have a seat and let’s exchange life stories.” I wished her well and continued on my way.

For the next decade, I probably saw Jane once or twice a month. She liked to sit outside the Model Bakery, nursing a hot beverage. Sometimes I’d see her on that bench near the Cameo, or the one that used to be outside the Pritchard Building. A few times I saw her walking on Pope Street, which suggested that she lived on the east side of town.

Every time I’d see her, I’d wave and say, “Hi Jane.” She’d smile, nod, and say hello. Sometimes I’d wish her a nice day. That was the extent of our acquaintance.

I never saw Jane socialize with anyone. Sometimes she’d mutter something to herself and chuckle at some private joke. She struck me as profoundly lonely, but in a way that was more resigned than anguished — although maybe that was just a projection of my own melancholy personality.

Jane didn’t become my muse, so to speak, until maybe 2010. I don’t know if other reporters use the same method, but I find it helpful to address my reporting to a specific person. I’d think, “How would I explain this story to Jane, without confusing her, boring her, or condescending to her?”

Eventually Jane took on even greater significance to me. I started to think of her as the embodiment of St. Helena’s deepest soul — someone who represented the town’s truest identity more authentically than the public-facing politicians, civil servants and businesspeople whose names appeared in the Star over and over.

Again, it might have been my melancholy outlook, but I felt like Jane’s St. Helena — not wealthy or famous, tinged with solitude, silent regrets and some inexplicable determination to carry on with life regardless — was more real than the cheery, gotta-love-this-small-town bonhomie that the town’s most enthusiastic boosters like to portray.

Here was someone who probably wouldn’t attend a social event at Rianda House, much less a public ribbon-cutting. If you saw her at the Harvest Festival, she’d be observing from the outer edges, just close enough to take everything in without getting sucked into the crowd.

As I sat down to write this week’s article on St. Helena Drama’s production of “Oklahoma!” I began with my usual prompt: “How would I convey to Jane the cast’s optimism, energy and eagerness to entertain?”

But this time I felt weighted down by something I've hesitated to contemplate: I haven’t seen Jane in about three years. Definitely not since the pandemic started, but maybe even longer than that.

Is Jane still alive? I haven’t seen her obituary. Did her health deteriorate to the point that her family — assuming she has one — put her in a rest home? Does she still get out to the Model Bakery once in a while? Does that enigmatic little smile ever cross her lips anymore? Does she ever experience joy?

I suspect I’ll never know the answers to those questions. For all I know, my basic assumptions about Jane could have been wrong and grossly sentimental. Maybe she was a happy person, a doting grandmother with a thriving social life I never saw.

Either way I wish her the best.

Jane, if you’re reading, this one’s for you.

In fact, they’re all for you.