From the editor: That good ol’ police log

It's a St. Helena Star reader's worst nightmare. You unfold your paper and turn to page A2, the usual home of the St. Helena police log, only to find — dun dun dunnnn! — it’s vanished.

And then you notice it’s just on A3. Whew!

The police log migrated a bit last week but it still ran in all its glory — not truncated to free up space, as happened a few weeks ago when I was contending with a flood of election letters. For a lot of faithful Star readers, that’s all that matters.

Here’s how the police log comes to be: twice a day, at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., dispatchers email me the raw logs for the preceding 12-hour shift.

I don’t copy those logs verbatim, or else your eyes would glaze over at dozens of entries like this: “07:06 Patrol Check or Information 2210280032 Officer initiated activity at Sylvaner Av, St Helena. Disposition: Checks Ok.”

Thrilling, eh? I filter out those entries and rewrite the ones where something discernible happens, converting sentences from the passive to active voice, paraphrasing redundant information, and stripping out jargon like “R/P” (reporting party), “R/O” (registered owner), and “10-21” (phone call).

I also redact the names of those arrested — for example I’ll refer to “a 39-year-old St. Helena man” instead of “Jesse Duarte.”

Those names are public information, but the Star has a longstanding policy of not printing those names in the log. If the offense is serious enough, I or someone at the Napa Valley Register will interview an officer and write a news story describing what happened and naming the suspect.

The St. Helena police log is a Napa Valley institution and probably the most-read item in the paper. Heck, it even has its own podcast. (Shout-out to Tony and Hillary at Nine One Wine!)

A friend told me that appearing in the police log as a tween, after she and her friends had indulging in some innocuous shenanigans, had felt like a rite of passage. She wasn’t named in the log, but she was proud to point to the entry and tell people, “Look, that was me!”

The appeal of the police log amuses me, but it also makes me uneasy. Sure, it’s fun to read about mischievous little doorbell-ditchers and wandering chickens and goats. But is there something less wholesome behind the police log’s broad appeal?

A few weeks ago I had lunch with a canny newcomer to St. Helena who helped me pin down why I feel so ambivalent. He said the police log — especially its sillier entries — reinforces the comforting notion that St. Helena is Mayberry, a tranquil, semi-rural idyll that endures in an era of economic instability, political division and intractable social problems.

The problem with that mindset is that St. Helena is, in fact, not Mayberry. It’s a small city with modern problems: crumbling infrastructure, a lack of reasonably priced housing, and the existential threat of wildfires, to name a few.

The staff at the UpValley Family Centers don’t sit around twiddling their thumbs. They help families with financial struggles, domestic problems, mental health issues, and all sorts of challenges that were never featured on “The Andy Griffith Show.”

Our officers aren't Andy and Barney either, and to imagine they are does them a disservice. They're professionals who risk their lives every time they pull over a strange car and strike up a conversation with the driver, who for all they know might be an armed drug dealer or a fentanyl-addled felon who will stop at nothing to avoid a prison term.

The odd thing is, that’s all evident from the police log. It’s not a sanitized, aw-shucks portrait of life in a small town. It contains accounts of domestic violence, child custody disputes, scams targeting seniors, road rage, alcohol and drug abuse, and unspecified but troubling “juvenile problems.”

But that’s not what people cherish about the log. They love the sheep that got loose in July and kept eluding capture all over town until a PG&E worker lassoed it. They love the vague and comical reports of a “possible fight club” and a “suspicious shovel.”

I love that stuff too, and I’ll happily keep publishing the log as long as I’m around, if for no other reason than that it gives readers joy — and educates us about what the police are up to.

I’ll revel in the folksy bits, like when I had cartoonist Joan Martens depict some wayward cows in April.

But I won’t let the lighter entries sentimentalize my image of St. Helena or soften my perception of the city’s sharp edges.

St. Helena’s not Mayberry, and pretending it is won’t help us solve our all-too-real problems.