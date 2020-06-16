From the editor: The senseless death of a black man

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For me, years ago, it was a lot easier to believe in the police than it is today. I was working in the city of Clearlake, about 90 minutes north of the Napa Valley, in Lake County. I was editor of the twice-a-week Clear Lake Observer American. Part of my job was to deal with the Clearlake Police and get their reports each week into the paper.

Mostly the police looked at the world in black-and-white terms. They were the good guys, most of the people they dealt with – a small part of the overall population in the city – were the bad guys. They were the scumbags, meth users, the losers, and the criminals the cops mostly dealt with. In their minds, if a crook was arrested, he or she was guilty – no question about it. They were the arresting officer, jury and judge all rolled into one.

I was editor of the newspaper for six years and worked with two police chiefs, Bobby Chalk and Roger Sciutto, and two lieutenants, Ron Larson and Mike Dick. I spent hours each week reading the police logs at the police station, then talking either to Larson or Dick to get the details of the arrests made. I’d take my notes back to the office and turn them into stories. The paper was full of crime and police news, in part because there was a lot of criminal activity in Clearlake and, in part, because the news was relatively easy to obtain.