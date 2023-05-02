Faithful readers of the Star have probably noticed something unusual: The last few police logs have been insane.

Forget barking dogs and leaf blowers. We’ve had a vehicle pursuit and standoff in the elm tunnel, a brutal domestic violence incident on Main Street, an assault at Ana’s less than two hours later, a combative diner on Charter Oak, another vehicle pursuit, and a bizarre entry about two guys boxing that brings back memories of the infamous “fight club” log from 2021.

That’s not what I want to write about though. I want to tell you the modest and undramatic story behind an innocuous log entry about a blocked driveway.

Unlike some of the calls I just mentioned, this one didn’t involve officers putting themselves at mortal peril or chasing bad guys. It involved an act of mercy.

My dad, my son and I were at my house watching Sunday’s Kings-Warriors game (what a heartbreaker for us Kings fans!) when somebody knocked at the door. This wasn’t the gentle tapping of our neighbor who occasionally brings us yummy tamales. This was a confident law-enforcement-style knock.

It was Officer Wenner Massella. Star readers might recall how he cracked the Garrett Whitt hit-and-run case last year when he spotted the suspect’s car while off-duty in Napa. I haven't interacted with him much, but I’ve found him to be a good cop and a nice guy.

Wenner asked me if I knew whose BMW was blocking the driveway outside my house. No clue, I said. (Reporters can’t afford BMWs, I thought.)

I went outside to find one of my neighbors in a predicament, unable to exit our shared driveway. The mystery BMW couldn’t have blocked the driveway more completely if it had tried. There seemed to be no excuse, since there was plenty of free curb space just 10 feet ahead.

The Saint Helena Community Band was getting ready to play at the Performing Arts Center across the street, so Wenner headed over there and asked if anybody knew about the BMW. No luck.

Eventually a tow truck arrived and hooked up to the BMW, repeatedly activating the car’s alarm system. By this point I was ticked off at the BMW driver on behalf of my unlucky neighbor. What kind of jerk would park like that? Serves him right, getting towed.

When I went back outside half an hour later, I was surprised to see the BMW. It had been towed forward about 10 feet — just enough to unblock the driveway — but Wenner hadn’t so much as left a ticket. A few hours later the car was gone.

Intrigued, I called dispatch the next day and found out the car had apparently broken down in front of the driveway. What I had interpreted as a casually malicious act was actually a desperate measure.

A tow or a ticket would have been an additional hardship for a driver who was obviously having a rough day, the dispatcher told me.

My affronted reaction had been a failure of imagination, not to mention empathy. Where I had been quick to condemn, Wenner had been open-minded, patient and merciful.

Wenner probably spent close to an hour trying to contact the BMW’s owner and working with the tow truck guys. An officer in a big-city department probably would have spent five minutes scrawling a ticket and calling for a tow before rushing off to the next call, but Wenner took the time to find a solution that worked for everybody.

The media and popular entertainment are full of images of cops as valiant heroes, cunning detectives and aggressive bullies. I can’t help but wonder how many other police log entries conceal stories like this, of cops just being decent people.