I became fascinated with conspiracy theories on Sept. 10, 1993, at the age of 10.

That was when Fox aired the pilot of “The X-Files.” I was instantly hooked, especially on the episodes that dealt with a far-reaching conspiracy between high-ranking U.S. government officials and aliens plotting to colonize the earth.

“The truth is out there,” the show’s tagline said, and my generation nodded along. Yes, it was out there, and it wasn’t the official line we were being fed by our parents, our teachers and the media.

My fascination with conspiracies led me to novelists like Thomas Pynchon and Don DeLillo, who saw paranoia as one of the only organizing principles left in an age of fragmentation, and movies like Oliver Stone’s “JFK,” which filtered the national trauma of the Kennedy assassination through layers of conspiracies.

In these stories, the identity of the conspirators — three-letter federal agencies, satanic cultists, underground postal services — is irrelevant. The point was the promise of revelation, that behind all the cruelty, misery and horror of the 20th century there was somebody in charge.

That’s a useful idea. Like any belief system, paranoid conspiracy theories lend structure to our lives when the world seems meaningless.

The alternative is that stuff just happens, that we’re hurtling down history’s highway with nobody competent at the wheel, that a scrawny loser with a weak chin and a cheap Italian rifle can kill our beloved president.

“If there is something comforting — religious, if you want — about paranoia, there is still also anti-paranoia, where nothing is connected to anything, a condition not many of us can bear for long,” Pynchon wrote.

I never bought into real-world conspiracy theories, but I still saw conspiracy theorists like Fox Mulder as heroes who dared to defy the popular consensus in pursuit of the truth.

My view of conspiracies changed when I studied Watergate. Instead of slick, coldly effective cigarette-smoking men in expensive suits I found ordinary humans: self-dramatizing goofballs like G. Gordon Liddy and rudderless mediocrities like Jeb Magruder.

Nixon himself, with his oddly compelling blend of sensitivity and ruthlessness, was a tragic figure out of Shakespeare or a Coen brothers farce, not a mastermind out of “The X-Files.”

Once you strip away the mystique from powerful people and recognize them as flawed, fallible humans, suddenly vast conspiracies — at least successful "X-Files"-scale ones that don’t end up on the front page of The Washington Post — seem a lot less plausible.

I also started to realize how paranoia was a destructive idea capable of unleashing massive slaughter.

Millions died because of the hatred whipped up against races and ethnic groups — Jews and Armenians, for example — who were falsely accused of being evil puppet-masters. I’m not responsible for our country’s problems, and neither are you, demagogues tell their supporters. Blame those folks over there who don’t look, talk or think like we do. It's all their fault.

The internet has given us conspiracy theories on steroids: election denial, U.N. Agenda 21, COVID-19 as a power grab engineered by leftist totalitarians, Ukrainians=Nazis. The QAnon theory so resembles a zany Pynchon subplot that I have to keep reminding myself that people actually believe it.

Conspiracy theories have lost their luster for me. Where’s the Mulder-ish moral purity in shilling for Vladimir Putin or storming the Capitol because you’ve been fed a pile of easily disprovable lies?

Watching footage of the Jan. 6 attack, I notice how many of the rioters are my age. I wonder how many of them, like me, grew up watching “The X-Files” and cheering on Mulder as he exposed lie after lie in relentless pursuit of the truth.

How did that idealism curdle into something so ugly, based on something so false? What if that promise of hidden truth, of imminent revelation, only led to the biggest lie of all?

I'm done with paranoia. It, like every subversive force prized by history’s underdogs, has been co-opted by the world’s most powerful and cynical men. Maybe they’ve been wielding it all along.

Now there’s a conspiracy theory worth exploring.