From the editor: The Wagner Experience

The Star office has moved to the Baldwin building next to Rianda House. You might have heard about that already.

I, on the other hand, am not hearing much of anything.

That’s because I — an avowed music nerd, owner of an iPod loaded with 21,835 songs from every conceivable genre — haven’t gotten my computer’s speakers set up in my new office.

No peeking at YouTube videos between tasks. No chuckling along with Nine One Wine podcasts while I update the police log.

And worst of all, no Wagner.

Blame New Yorker music critic Alex Ross for my recent Wagner obsession. First his 2007 book “The Rest is Noise” introduced me to the gloriously dissonant world of 20th-century classical music. I’d already adored Shostakovich and Bartók, but John Cage and I had gotten off on the wrong foot and I’d dismissed the classical music that came after World War II as pretentious nonsense. My mistake.

Ross’ latest book “Wagnerism” takes on the cultural legacy of Richard Wagner, who, with his rabid anti-Semitism and posthumous appropriation by the Nazis, is what the kids call “problematic.”

But good golly, what music! Go listen to the famous “Tristan chord” from the prelude to “Tristan und Isolde.” Observe how it always feels like it’s just about to resolve into the major chord you’d expect but never quite does until — get ready — four hours later, at the exact moment when the doomed lovers are finally united in death. Granted, precious little happens for those four hours. But the scale! The grandeur! It’s all totally Jesse.

That led me to Wagner’s famous “The Ring of the Nibelung.” I downloaded Georg Solti’s 1959 recording off iTunes and started playing it on my work computer at unreasonable volumes. I alternated between vastly entertained and bored out of my skull. I could pick up on the recurring leitmotifs, but I had no clue what these people were bellowing about. I was missing out on the full Wagner Experience.

So a few weeks ago, while my wife and son were asleep, I curled up on the couch with a pair of good headphones and resolved to listen to the entire Ring cycle — all 15 hours of it — while following along with an 721-page (!) English translation of the libretto that I picked up from Main Street Bookmine.

I planned to follow along with a few hours every night, play that same bit over and over at work the next day, and master Wagner through sheer brute force, which seems like a method he would have approved of.

The plot, borrowing heavily from Norse mythology and told over the course of four operas, is absolute lunacy.

In “Das Rheingold,” a lecherous dwarf named Alberich steals magical gold from the Rhine, renounces love, creates an all-powerful ring, and uses it to amass a treasure and enslave his fellow dwarves.

Meanwhile, the god Wotan (think Odin) finds himself in a pickle when the giants he’s hired to build Valhalla for him in exchange for his sister-in-law (!!) realize that he intends to renege on their contract to avoid marital strife with his wife Fricka, who’s understandably incensed at the prospect of her sister being used as payment for a castle, even a very grand one.

So Wotan and a buddy journey down into the dwarves’ underground kingdom, trick the vainglorious and none-too-bright Alberich into transforming himself into an easily kidnappable frog (really, Alberich?), snatch him, steal his ring and his treasure, and give them to the giants as payment for the Valhalla job. (I find it amusing that one of the great epic narratives of Western civilization is set in motion by a jerk trying to stiff his contractors.)

None of the characters in "Das Rheingold" exactly cover themselves in glory — it’s hard to imagine Internet fandoms arising around Team Alberich or Team Wotan — but just wait until Part 2.

“Die Walküre” starts with a weary traveler named Siegmund (Wotan’s son, as it turns out) taking refuge in the house of a married woman named Sieglinde (Wotan’s daughter, as it turns out).

They hit it off marvelously, fall in love, realize that they’re twin brother and sister, and consummate a torrid affair — in that order!

The climax of this sordid episode (the Ring cycle is full of climaxes separated by interminable conversations about love, power and contract law) comes when Siegmund yanks a big sword out of a tree and shows it to the “astonished and enraptured” Sieglinde. I won’t belabor the very subtle symbolism there.

Cut to Wotan, Fricka, and the formidable Brünnhilde — the eponymous Valkyrie and another daughter of Wotan — bickering about how to handle the twincest situation and whom to back in Siegmund's inevitable duel with Sieglinde's jealous husband. They go on for what feels like about three hours.

And that’s as far as I’ve gotten. Moving the office and losing the sound on my computer disrupted my Wagner Experience. It just isn’t the same when I can’t listen at work and think, “Oh yeah, there’s the Ring leitmotif” or “Here come the angry giants again” or “Get ready to be impressed, Sieglinde” or “Can we get to the Ride of the Valkyries already?”

I shouldn’t take a snarky tone. The Ring cycle, even with its longueurs and frequent silliness, is a work of genius.

The leitmotifs representing Valhalla, Joy, Hate, Sword, etc. not only reflect what’s going on in the story but are woven together to create dramatic irony. When Wotan and company, having paid off the giants, prepare to enter Valhalla for the first time via rainbow bridge (!!!) you realize that the majestic Valhalla theme is essentially the same as the unsettling Ring theme — a reminder that all of this opulence is built on a morally corrupt foundation.

The giants’ music is insanely epic. You could play it for a child and they could tell you it’s about big stompy giants. Same with the watery Rhine motif. The Storm motif at the beginning of "Die Walküre" sounds like something that would play over the opening credits of a blockbuster action movie. You can just tell some serious stuff is about to go down.

It’s been quite a ride, and I’m only about a third of the way into the story. Once this week’s paper is out I’ll sort out the speaker problem.

Then it’s back to Valhalla for me.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

