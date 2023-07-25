My fidelity is facing a serious test right now — my fidelity to the Cameo Cinema, that is.

Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” a critically acclaimed drama about the brilliant physicist (Oppie, to his friends) who oversaw the construction of the first atomic bomb, won’t show at the Cameo until Aug. 18.

The problem is, I want to see it now. As in, I want to stop typing this column, buy a bag of popcorn, sink into a comfy chair and spend the next three hours being utterly horrified by the threat of nuclear annihilation.

I was laid up sick all weekend and spent most of my waking hours engrossed in “American Prometheus,” the biography by Kai Bird and Martin Sherwin that’s the basis for “Oppenheimer.” I’m almost to the point of the first Trinity bomb test, and the story is almost absurdly intense: a race to beat the Nazis to construct a weapon that could end the war, calculations to confirm that the bomb won’t set off a chain reaction that would ignite the nitrogen in the atmosphere and incinerate the planet, Soviet intelligence recruiting potential traitors inside the Manhattan Project, anti-communist hysteria, a poisoned apple, and enough romantic entanglements to power a soap opera.

What a movie that’s gotta be! And here I am waiting for a whole month.

I won’t lie. The unthinkable has crossed my mind. I could go see it in that other city. I could even see it in 70mm IMAX in yet another city.

But that would entail being unfaithful to the Cameo, and that I won’t do.

Now that I have a family I don’t get out to the Cameo as often as I’d like, but it’s still one of my happy places. The night before I got married in 2016 I rented out the place and invited folks to a quasi-bachelor party with a showing of “The Big Lebowski.”

My love for the Cameo goes back to my college days, when Charlotte Wagner owned it. I used to attend a Wednesday night art film series that gave me a rare chance to see films like Wim Wenders’ “Paris, Texas,” Akira Kurosawa’s “Dreams” and Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s “The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant” on the big screen.

Back then the sound could get a bit screechy, there wasn’t much bass, the décor was showing its age, and new movies wouldn’t show up until a few weeks into their theatrical run.

That all changed after the Cameo was sold in 2007. I still remember the moment I got the news. Then-editor Doug Ernst returned from his Tuesday Rotary meeting with a news tip: the Cameo had been sold to someone named — Doug had scrawled it on a notepad — Buck LaRue.

“Buck LaRue?” I asked him. “That sounds like an alias George would have used on ‘Seinfeld.’”

“I know!” he said, bursting out laughing. (I sure miss Doug.)

The tip turned out to be somewhat true. The Cameo had been acquired by business partners Cathy Buck and Shawn LaRue, who made the Cameo what it is today.

They bought a digital projector, which back then was a rarity for small theaters, and broadened the Cameo’s branding to include all aspects of storytelling.

That’s why this year has seen a packed crowd for a presentation on city finances and a much-buzzed-about forum on local journalism coming up next Monday at 6 p.m.

These days you can catch in-person appearances by directors, chefs and scientists during special programs like CinemaBites, Science on Screen, the Cameo-exclusive Family Film Festival of the Napa Valley, and the Napa Valley Film Festival.

Since Cathy Buck became sole proprietor in 2009, the Cameo has gotten a new screen, new seats, new carpets, a Barco 4K laser projector, Dolby Atmos sound, and a nonprofit arm, the Cameo Cinema Foundation.

And then there are the concessions, about which I will say little, if only for the selfish reason that I don’t want any inquisitive readers scooping up all the Royal cookies before I show up.

For the casual moviegoer, the Cameo’s Cathy era has meant A-list Hollywood films showing in St. Helena their very first week. No more waiting — except, apparently, for “Oppenheimer,” which isn’t arriving until a full month into its wide release.

Until then it’s “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” (must see, even with that silly title), “Asteroid City” (Wes Anderson films aren’t for me, sorry), “Past Lives” (must see), “The Miracle Club” (maybe) and “Barbie” (hard pass, and I mean hard).

It’s going to be a long wait, but the Cameo has earned my loyalty. See you on Aug. 18, and keep your paws off those Royals.