From the editor: Walking wounded

I’m wounded, scared, shoeless, and desperate to cross Harvest Lane while eluding the city’s new parks and rec director, who’s about 20 feet away with his back turned.

“Thanks, Jesse!”

Drat! He spotted me.

OK, let me back up.

My wife noticed last December that my shoes were looking ragged, so she got me a new pair. They’re the same brand, same size 13, just how I like them. Thanks, sweetie.

However, being cheap, I habitually stick with my old pair until they’re completely worn out — until gravel is penetrating holes in the soles and I’m walking on bare rock. Things deteriorated to that point last week, so I switched to the new pair on Sunday and walked to Crane Park to cover an evening of family-friendly festivities.

Excruciating pain. The back of each shoe dug into my Achilles with every step, producing painful blisters. To avoid aggravating them, I took on a stomping, flat-footed limp that was somewhere between Daniel Plainview in “There Will Be Blood" and the T-Rex in the first “Jurassic Park” movie.

Breaking in a new pair of shoes is always uncomfortable, but it usually passes in a few days — and it usually doesn’t coincide with the one annual occasion where my job requires me to run.

I’m referring to the Fourth of July bike parade, a new tradition that’s an absolute blast to cover. The sight of kids decked out in patriotic gear with red, white and blue whirligigs attached to their bikes just screams “Wholesome Americana!”

My routine is to shoot photos of the kids at the starting line on Harvest Lane, take more pictures as they start heading down Starr Avenue, and then run down Starr to the corner of Starr and Hunt to meet up with them a third time after they’ve looped around Meadowcreek Circle.

The key word in that last sentence is “run.” In my condition I can barely walk.

My photo assignment, like the mission in “Top Gun: Maverick,” will require two consecutive miracles: First, go about my business without drawing attention to my lumbering gait. “Excuse me, Mr. St. Helena Star,” I imagine some pint-sized patriot asking, “why are you walking like a dinosaur?”

Second, make the Starr Avenue Run quickly enough that I don’t miss the main pack of cyclists as they reach Hunt.

Miracle 1 seems doomed right away. The first people I see at the parade are Sgt. Steve Peterson and high school principal Ben Scinto. They’ve known me for many years, and they know I don’t usually clomp around like a caveman with hemorrhoids. Will they notice?

If they do, they’re too polite to say so. I limp on to the starting point, which is full of adorable kids as usual.

It’s also full of (gulp) Prominent People. Will Mayor Geoff Ellsworth or supervisorial candidate Anne Cottrell raise an eyebrow at me? What about David Jahns, the new parks and rec director? Will a highly competent city department head always remember me as “that reporter who walks funny”?

Again, nobody mentions it. They’re too busy relishing the patriotic atmosphere.

And they’re off! I snap a few hasty photos and then I begin the Starr Avenue Run. I actually start at a brisk limp-jog, but as I see the riders nearing the end of the Meadowcreek loop, I break into the goofiest-looking sprint you’ve ever seen.

Miracle 1: Failed. My humiliation was witnessed by many.

But Miracle 2: Accomplished. I reached Starr/Hunt in time to get some decent pictures.

The sprint took its toll, though. The wound on my left heel has opened up, and I can’t bear to take another step in these blasted shoes.

So I take them off and begin the walk of shame back to my truck at Meily Park — in my socks. Fortunately the sidewalks are nice and smooth.

Now if only I can speak past David Jahns, who’s still at Harvest Lane.

No luck.

“Thanks, Jesse!” he calls.

I smile sheepishly and mumble something corny — either “see ya,” “you bet” or (shudder) “you betcha.” Anything to avoid questions about why I’m walking around in my socks.

As I turn onto Pope, I encounter three women. There’s simply no avoiding the topic at this point. I concede defeat. I explain everything.

But what’s this? They’re sympathetic. “Oh, new shoes, I’ve been there,” one of them says. They don’t laugh or crack caveman jokes. One of them kindly suggests alum. “I love what you’re doing with the paper! Keep it up,” the third one says.

I realize that my vanity had been making this whole ordeal 10 times more awkward than it should have been.

The next time I’m breaking in a pair of shoes, I’m going to limp without shame. I'll remember that wherever I go in this town, I’m among friends.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

