Our former boss and friend, Doug Ernst, died on Tuesday, Dec. 11 at his Napa home, following a brief struggle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, ALS. He was 64. He was a Napa Valley journalist for 33 years from 1978-2011. Both Jesse and I remember him fondly.
Jesse Duarte
The first and only job interview of my life was with Doug Ernst.
Not having met any real-life editors, I’d been expecting someone gruff and hard-bitten, along the lines of Jason Robards as Ben Bradlee in “All the President’s Men.” But Doug was more like a big extroverted teddy bear – a mischievous one with an irrepressible zeal for holding public servants accountable, but still a teddy bear.
To say I was green wouldn’t do justice to my greenness. I’d worked for the campus paper at Pacific Union College, but I’d somehow managed to do it without ever writing a single article. My only clips were from my handful of journalism classes, and I doubt any of them were Pulitzer-worthy.
But Doug gave me a job. He seemed to see something in me – either that or there were no other applicants. He always insisted it was the former, although I have my suspicions.
When I was still a part-timer, Doug came up to me on a Tuesday morning and said my full-time predecessor had just quit, so he needed someone to cover that night’s Planning Commission meeting.
“Sure thing,” I said. “What on earth is a Planning Commission?” I thought to myself.
From then on, Doug always had my back, singing my praises (much too generously) to potential sources and encouraging me to keep at it during wretched, miserable assignments: false allegations of clerical pedophilia, a family killed in a plane crash.
When we’d disagree on how to cover a story – and boy, would we ever – he’d respect my point of view and tolerate my bullheadedness long past the point where some other bosses would have told me to clean out my desk.
“You’re back in my will,” he’d say whenever I accepted an assignment.
“God … ” he’d start to bellow when something went haywire. “ … bless it,” he’d finish in a gentle tone.
“What are we going to run, poetry?” he’d ask with horror whenever we were short on copy for the opinion page.
“Hey, how the heck are ya,” he’d say when someone would call his office phone – even if it was 10 minutes before deadline on a Wednesday morning.
“No problem, we’ll give it a snappy headline,” he’d say when I’d sheepishly turn in some convoluted, interminable story about the flood project.
Doug took the heat for me whenever somebody was ticked off about a story, played cribbage with me in his office during power outages, took me to Giants games (he was a peerless heckler), and could recite entire scenes from his favorite cinematic masterpieces, “Airplane!” and “Blazing Saddles.” When he was abruptly laid off from the paper, he mustered more dignity than I could have under the same circumstances.
And somewhere along the line – I’m guessing about five minutes into that job interview that launched the career I’ve grown to love – he became my friend.
Thanks for taking a chance on me, Doug. I’ll miss you every day.
David Stoneberg
Without the late Doug Ernst – and his hiring of me when I needed a job -- I probably would be out of journalism.
It was early August 2006 and I walked into Doug’s office for what I thought was a conversation. I was making the rounds, talking to a lot of people, and trying to figure out what to do next. Two months earlier, I had left the daily Lake County Record-Bee, where I had been city editor for the past 10 years.
My job there was to read and rewrite copy, lay out pages, proof those pages and meet three deadlines a night: 9 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. After the last deadline, I had to wait for the newspaper to come off the press, which usually meant I was able to head home at 1 p.m. or a little later.
I was pretty good at the job – there were months and years where my deadline percentage was in the high 90 percentile range – and although I enjoyed the work, the bosses became unbearable and I quit … without another job in the pipeline. I had been with that newspaper company for 19 years and thought I’d retire from there, but that was not to be. It was a rough time for me, to say the least. Thank goodness for my wife Joni, who was and is my rock and my strong supporter.
I spent a few weeks figuring out what to do, working on my resume, and trying to find another newspaper job. One of the most critical issues was that Joni and I lived in Hidden Valley Lake and didn’t want to leave our home – so I needed a job close enough for commuting.
Before my interview with Doug, I knew a little bit about him and I think I met him at one point when he worked for the Napa Valley Register and I was a reporter for The Weekly Calistogan in the early 1980s.
I don’t remember much about that conversation with Doug, other than it turned out to be a real job interview. Little did I know that Doug was looking for a reporter.
As I recall, when he called me a few days later, he asked if I could start immediately. I said yes … but there was a catch. I needed to be off on the next two extended weekends, from Thursday through Sunday, because I was working at the historic car races in Laguna Seca. That apparently was OK.
At some point, Doug asked me how much I knew about wine and I told him the truth: Nothing.
No matter, he hired me, I learned about Napa Valley wines, and a year later he asked me to start a wine tasting panel. What did I know about running a wine tasting panel? Same answer: Nothing.
With help from the late Terry Hall from the Napa Valley Vintners, Stefan Blicker from BP Wine and Paul Dray and the good folks at the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone, we started the panel. Our first tasting was held in October 2007, we asked the panelists to tell us which wines went well with Thanksgiving turkey. It was a mixed bag … and 11 years later, we’re still at it.
So, thanks Doug for hiring me, for trusting in my abilities as a journalist, for the inspiration for the wine tasting panel and most importantly, for being a good friend, as well as a boss.