From the editor: Weird week for me … and Northern California

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last week was a weird one for me. And, I’m sure for many others as well, with the lightning storm that caused massive wildfires throughout Northern California.

The lightning knocked out the power in many places, including in downtown St. Helena, which was dark on Monday afternoon. On Tuesday morning, our computers were still not operating, so Jesse and I went to work at the Napa Valley Register offices. It was disconcerting, because we weren’t at our desks in St. Helena – heck, since March, I’ve done most of my work from my desk at Hidden Valley Lake and have been in St. Helena mostly just on Mondays.

So, back in St. Helena on Tuesday afternoon, everything was fine … at least until the power went out again. Who knew when it would be on again … maybe later that night, maybe on Wednesday morning.

I decided to come to St. Helena on Wednesday to proof the pages.