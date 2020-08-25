From the editor: Weird week for me … and Northern California

Last week was a weird one for me. And, I’m sure for many others as well, with the lightning storm that caused massive wildfires throughout Northern California.
The lightning knocked out the power in many places, including in downtown St. Helena, which was dark on Monday afternoon. On Tuesday morning, our computers were still not operating, so Jesse and I went to work at the Napa Valley Register offices. It was disconcerting, because we weren’t at our desks in St. Helena – heck, since March, I’ve done most of my work from my desk at Hidden Valley Lake and have been in St. Helena mostly just on Mondays.
So, back in St. Helena on Tuesday afternoon, everything was fine … at least until the power went out again. Who knew when it would be on again … maybe later that night, maybe on Wednesday morning.
I decided to come to St. Helena on Wednesday to proof the pages.
I got the pages done and then, all hell broke loose. The evacuation order for Hidden Valley Lake came shortly after 2 p.m. I called Joni to notify her and a short time later, when I talked to her on the phone again, she was frantic. Her task was to get our dog, two cats, our go bags, and anything else she thought we’d need into her car. She also decided to single-handedly get my VW blue bus ready for evacuation … not an easy task as she had to wrestle a 4-foot by 6-foot sheet of plywood -- used as a bed -- along with its supporting structure, and various parts into the back of the bus. She was on adrenaline power.
I decided to head home. There was a long line of traffic heading south on Highway 29, leaving Lake County. I got home, helped Joni with a few things -- don’t forget to turn off the power -- and then got ready to leave in the bus.
Plenty of time
As I headed out to Hartman Road and Highway 29, I ran into a line of stopped cars. I waited to creep forward. A security man was directing traffic, allowing us to get to Highway 29, but it was slow going. I looked at the sky. It was threatening with thick, black clouds. I couldn’t wait to flee, but had a feeling that the fire wasn’t that close, that there was plenty of time.
What a difference from the Valley Fire in September 2015. Joni and I were at the Sonoma County coast and away from home on Sept. 12, when that fire started in the early afternoon. When we tried to return home, law enforcement stopped us at Tubbs Lane and Highway 29.
When I returned to Hidden Valley Lake on Sept. 13, 2015, I saw abandoned and burned out cars and trucks on the side of Highway 29 and heard stories of people fleeing with flames on both sides of the road. Standing on the end of my driveway, I saw six houses burned to the ground. In our small neighborhood, 12 houses burned and only six remained after that dreadful fire.
Thankfully, firefighters saved our home.
Packing go bags
A word of caution about packing a go bag. If you packed it a week ago, you might be OK. If you packed it a year ago, two years ago, or five years ago, you should open it, see what’s in it … and in my case, take out the green pair of pants that I’m just not going to wear. Instead, I should’ve added more underwear and socks.
And, when we left on Wednesday afternoon, we should’ve grabbed the covered cat box, with the litter inside. We didn’t and instead bought some litter at CalMart on Wednesday evening. Thankfully, we ended up in a friend’s cottage in Calistoga.
On Thursday morning, we headed to our house in Hidden Valley Lake – you got it -- to grab the litter box, some undies, a few more pair of socks and other essentials that we forgot. Hopefully, I’ll write down what should be in my go bag, to make it easier to evacuate next time. I’ll also gather the photo albums that are under the house, or in the bookcase, or in the attic and put them in one convenient place, so I can grab them easily next time I have to evacuate.
In my defense, I did grab a couple of wedding photographs of my parents and Joni’s parents and a family gathering that I thought I couldn’t replace. I also grabbed a rope lion that my grandmother gave me more than 60 years ago. It is irreplaceable. What I left was interesting: My bike, helmet, bike shoes and all my bike clothes – none of it fit in either the car or the blue bus – and a lot of paper records.
Not leaving
On our way out on Thursday, I spotted my neighbor Ray Hoogendoorn watering his front yard. He said he wasn’t evacuating, even though his whole family left Hidden Valley Lake when the evacuation order was announced. He said his house burned in the Valley Fire and added, “I didn’t want that to happen again.”
Hoogendoorn was the only one at his house, since he called his wife, Linda, and told her to get out, before the traffic got bad. She is with their son, Jared, in Santa Rosa. On Wednesday afternoon, Hoogendoorn was in Manteca celebrating his mother’s 87th birthday and drove home on Highway 20. “I just came here to see what conditions were and try to gather some stuff up,” he said, adding his wife needed her medications.
But, he added, “I’m afraid if I leave, I won’t be able to get back in, although my son just got in, he showed them a Hidden Valley ID card and they had no questions for him.” A sign on Highway 29 indicated Hartman Road was closed and a group of men were stopping every car, asking questions.
It took a year to rebuild Hoogendoorns’ house. “I was lucky,” he said on Thursday morning. “The insurance company was pretty good; we almost got all the money we needed.” His brother is a general contractor, who brought a lot of people to help rebuild the house. “We were one of the first ones to rebuild,” he said.
The Hoogendoorns have lived on their property for 36 years, since May 1984. “We didn’t have a problem with fires, then,” he said, adding he remembers a conversation he had with his father-in-law, when his first house was just built. “My father-in-law came up to see the house and said this is fire country and that we need to put some sprinklers on the roof. I said, we’ll never have a fire here.”
The Valley Fire started on Sept. 12, 2015. It ended up burning 76,067 acres, destroyed 1,955 structures and killed four people. Additionally, four firefighters suffered serious burns in the firefight, which was fully contained on Oct. 15.
You may reach David Stoneberg at 967-6800 or editor@sthelenastar.com
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!