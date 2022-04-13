From the editor: What do you think?

So. How about that paper last week?

No sports? No Aunt Helena or Thursday Pulpit? Spotlight on A11? Classifieds in the B section? What in the world was going on?

Here’s the short version: The Press-Democrat’s press in Rohnert Park that used to print the Star (and the Register) has shut down. Because things work differently at the new press, the Star is going from three sections to two.

This isn’t as scary as it might sound. Instead of three sections totaling 20-24 pages (depending on ads), we’ll be printing two sections of 20-24 pages (depending on ads).

Having an A section of 10, 12 or even 14 pages will be fun. I should (fingers crossed) have plenty of room for extra letters that had to hold for a week or two under the old system, when I usually only had A5 and A6 for opinion copy.

It does leave me with a puzzle though. With classifieds taking up the B section, everything I used to run in the B section has to migrate to the expanded A section.

Last week’s paper, the first printed on the new press, was a learning experience. Sports, Aunt Helena and Thursday Pulpit unfortunately had to be cut at the last minute to make way for ads, prompting a few concerned phone calls on Thursday morning.

Don’t worry, sports isn’t going away, although it might move around until I get the hang of the new system. This week sports is on A11. Next week, who knows?

Consider these last two weeks as an experiment pending your feedback. Classifieds in the B section are here to stay, but aside from that I’m open to your ideas.

Where should I put the weather box? Should I run Aunt Helena on the right column of the Spotlight page — wherever that might be?

Should Thursday Pulpit run alongside opinion columns and letters to the editor?

Should I always run two pages of sports, or should that second page (where the stories “jump” from the main sports page) be devoted to what used to be B section copy, like obituaries, Aunt Helena, Thursday Pulpit, and community events?

Should I get rid of that police log that absolutely nobody reads? (Just kidding! I couldn’t live without the police log either.)

I welcome your thoughts. Email me at jduarte@sthelenastar.com or call me at 967-6803.

Better yet, drop by the Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, where I’ll be hanging out the next few Thursday mornings from 8 to 9 a.m. I’ll buy you a cup of coffee, we’ll thumb through the morning’s paper, and we can talk about whatever’s on your mind.

Most of you already know me, so I wouldn’t call it “Meet the Editor” — more like “Chat Up the Editor.” And for those who don’t know me, please stop by. I’d love to meet you!

I’ll be the guy with big curly hair, a little stack of newspapers, and a desire to make this paper as useful, informative and entertaining as it can possibly be.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

