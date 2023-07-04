My late grandfather, Albert Duarte, was one of my favorite people — partly for who he was and partly for what he represented.

He was born in 1920 in Fort Worth, Texas, to migrant farmworkers from Mexico. He mostly grew up in Arbuckle in Colusa County, where he was a member of Pierce High School’s first graduating class in 1938.

His parents spoke Spanish at home, but he became fluent in English at a young age. He wasn’t book-smart, but he had brains, heart, and the kind of personality that made people predisposed to like him.

During World War II he served stateside as a mechanic for the Army Air Corps, working on planes at military bases in Texas and North Carolina. He wasn’t a pilot, but he would perform quick touch-and-gos to make sure a plane was working properly. He told me he once crashed a plane and had to repair it again. (My dad never heard this story and can’t vouch for it, but I like to think it’s true.)

Outgoing, bilingual and funny, Albert had moved comfortably in white and Latino circles in Arbuckle, but the segregated South of the early 1940s posed new challenges.

One time he and a white Army buddy, both uniformed, boarded a bus and sat somewhere near the front. Noticing my grandfather's prominent nose and lips (the same features I inherited) and the dark complexion associated with his indigenous blood, the driver pointed to a sign reading “Niggers and spics in the back” and told my grandfather to move to the back of the bus. Albert didn’t want any trouble and started to do it, but his buddy insisted that he stay.

You’re serving our country, you’re in uniform, you’re my friend, and you’re sitting wherever you want, his buddy told him.

It turned out the bus driver didn’t want trouble either, and that was that.

Albert had the work ethic — and the stubbornness — of a pack mule, but he wasn’t content to settle for a life of manual labor to make someone else rich. After the war, with financial backing from his brother, he founded a hay-hauling business that became the most successful in Colusa County.

He named it Duarte Hay Banking, after an old-fashioned term referring to stacking or “banking” hay bales, and spent the rest of his life explaining that no, it wasn’t a financial institution.

He was a hands-on boss, and his employees loved and respected him. Short, compactly built and incredibly athletic, he used to climb to the top of a stack of hay bales — maybe 12 feet high — do whatever needed to be done up there, and then wow onlookers by jumping down to the ground instead of climbing down like everybody else did.

No big deal, he’d say after landing on his feet like a cat. Just bend your knees when you land.

Duarte Hay Banking didn’t make Albert a rich man by St. Helena standards, but he lived comfortably. He owned a shopyard, a storage lot across the street, a barn downtown, and two houses — his own home and a rental property. By the time I was growing up he was treating himself to a new 4x4 Chevy pickup every two years.

He married an attractive Mexican woman and had a son, Cruz, and a daughter, Ana. Cruz became the first person in his family to earn a college degree, in business. Albert made him a 50-50 partner in Duarte Hay Banking.

When Cruz married an attractive white woman he’d met in college — my mother, Terran — Albert carved out a piece of land next to the shop so they could build their dream house.

Albert was a generous grandfather. When my cousin Danny and I would hang around the shop, Albert would give us a $20 bill and send us to the gas station to buy him a Pepsi. What we did with the other $19.01 was up to us.

He worked well into his 80s. Always stubborn and funny, he got even stubborner and funnier as he got older.

His motto “Just go fast” seemed to be applicable to every situation, whether he was dropping into four-wheel-drive to pull a piece of equipment out of the mud, a bale wagon was breaking down on its way back to the shop, or one of his workers had left an ill-fated toolbox sitting in the way of his pickup. Maybe he was impatient, maybe he just liked buying new toolboxes — probably a bit of both.

Albert died in 2014, the embodiment of the American Dream. The income from Duarte Hay Banking helped put me through college. I inherited his rental property. The house my parents built next to the shop was the place where I grew up and, in 2016, got married.

I’ve read a lot this week about how hard it is to be patriotic in 2023 amid political division, record levels of anxiety and pessimism, inequities of class and race, and a prevailing theory of history that claims the American experiment is founded on those inequities, not on the lofty principles espoused by the Founders.

I, however, have no problem loving the country that made Albert Duarte's life and career possible. The freedom that allowed my grandfather to thrive represents America more deeply than that pathetic little sign that told him to move to the back of the bus.

Americans aren’t bound by a common creed, ethnicity or religion or nationalistic identity. All we share is a commitment to liberty and the faith that if we cling ever more tightly to our founding principles, our country will remain a place where smart, honest, hard-working people like Albert Duarte can build a better life for themselves and their families.

Happy Independence Day, St. Helena. God bless America.