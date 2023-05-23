If I’ve ever interviewed you — and if you're reading this, there’s a decent chance I have — you might have been relieved or unnerved to see me fire up my trusty little digital recorder.

Relieved because it means your exact words are going on the record, not just some jumbled paraphrase I’m scribbling on a notepad.

Or maybe unnerved because, hey, who wants a recorder thrust in their face?

I couldn’t do my job — or at least do it very well — without my recorder. I can’t write as fast as people speak, and I never learned the lost art of shorthand.

Typing is another story. I could break 80 words per minute in high school, and I’m probably even faster now. That’s why I usually don’t need my recorder when I’m talking on the phone.

I’m happy to trade old-school pen-and-paper-journalism vibes for accuracy. I’ve rarely, if ever, been accused of misquoting folks, and I’m always gratified when interviewees tell me I made them sound more eloquent than they think they are.

That’s because I try to direct-quote people’s most articulate sentences and paraphrase their clumsily worded ones. Being a rather poor speaker myself, the last thing I want to do is make somebody sound incoherent.

I have made exceptions in extraordinary circumstances. One time I used my recording of a public meeting to quote some halting, opaquely worded and just plain bad legal advice a city official had given to the City Council at a crucial moment. My then-editor published the official's exact words in a damning column.

I felt horrible about it at the time, but I knew it was my job to hold public servants accountable. That city official was gone within months.

The art of quotation has been on my mind since two weeks ago, when news broke that the late Alex Haley of “Roots” fame had grossly misquoted Martin Luther King Jr. in a 1965 interview published in Playboy. (Please join me in a moment of silence for the days when world-historical figures were interviewed for Playboy. Thank you.)

Haley had asked King for his thoughts on Malcolm X. King’s quoted response ended thus:

“And in his litany of articulating the despair of the Negro without offering any positive, creative alternative, I feel that Malcolm has done himself and our people a great disservice. Fiery, demagogic oratory in the black ghettos, urging Negroes to arm themselves and prepare to engage in violence, as he has done, can reap nothing but grief.”

The contrast between MLK and Malcolm X is a topic of enduring fascination, and historians have frequently quoted those words.

Problem is, King didn’t say them. He said part of the second sentence earlier in the interview in a context unrelated to Malcolm. He never said anything about a “great disservice” or “reap nothing but grief.” Haley seems to have made that up.

King’s real answer was more nuanced, criticizing Malcolm’s views and talk of violence but also calling him “very articulate” and conceding, “Maybe he does have some of the answer.”

Jonathan Eig, the author of a new biography of King (it’s good, read it!), uncovered the truth when he dug through Haley’s archives at Duke University and came across an unedited transcript of the full interview, which appeared to have been transcribed from Haley’s recording.

Haley’s reputation had already been marred by plagiarism and inaccuracies. Eig called his quoting of King “journalistic malpractice” and said it casts doubt on “The Autobiography of Malcolm X,” which Haley wrote based on extensive interviews with Malcolm.

How fitting that the truth came out thank to industrious shoe-leather reporting and — what do you know — an audio recording.

Now pardon me while I press record. OK, the red light is on. Talk to me.