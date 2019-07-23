Mr. Brunner’s letter in last week’s St. Helena Star ("St. Helena drowning in mediocrity," July 18) begins: “Former Mayor Alan Galbraith clearly stated the outstanding financial obligation of the City of St. Helena at $150 million.” I never so stated “clearly,” obscurely, or otherwise.
The city’s outstanding financial obligations are carefully described each year in its published Consolidated Annual Financial Report (required by law). With one exception I was always faithful to the published financial obligation numbers in public conversation and, for that matter, also in private conversation.
The one exception related to the present value of the city’s unfunded pension obligations. The city (not inappropriately) reports the value as determined by the California Public Employees Retirement System. In discussions I have used a materially higher present value number as advocated by a leading actuarial firm hired by the city to advise it. This comes about because the discount rate used by CalPERS is generally thought to be too high.
The city has significant outstanding financial obligations in its General Fund, Water Enterprise, and Wastewater Enterprise but in totality only a fraction of $150 million. These obligations, especially when combined with other needs, pose a serious challenge to the city’s fiscal stability. Having said that, the $150 million number in Mr. Brunner’s letter has no basis in the city’s books and records or in anything I have ever written or said.
Alan Galbraith, former mayor
City of Saint Helena