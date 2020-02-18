Mr. Mike Harris, in his letter of support for attorney Cliff Blackman (and in opposition to my letter of support for retaining Judge Monique Langhorne), claims that Mr. Blackman’s illegal rental of his home in St. Helena over a four-year period is “irrelevant” in evaluating his candidacy for a judgeship.
I respectfully demur (a most respectful legal term — meaning I disagree). Mr. Blackman is an experienced civil attorney. No experienced civil attorney should fail to research the legality of a short-term rental in Napa County. To me, his flouting of our city’s short-term vacation rental ordinance remains beyond the pale – and disqualifying.
Now, the reader might ask what credentials I bring to this harsh assessment, beyond being mayor of St. Helena during the four years of Mr. Blackman’s unlawful rentals. I began my career as a research clerk to a distinguished Justice of the California Supreme Court. Early on, I became a member of four state bars, three by examination. My career was with Williams & Connolly LLP, a national law firm based in Washington, D.C. I was chief trial and appellate counsel in significant civil cases in many jurisdictions across the country, in both federal and state courts. My active courthouse experience over 40 years is certainly as broad, if not broader, then Mr. Blackman’s experience.
In consequence, I have the qualifications to express an informed opinion on the judgeship contest – and I do not do so lightly. Indeed, I am not happy to inveigh on this matter but feel obligated to do so.
Also, I never had business in the Napa County Superior Court, not did my law firm, to the best of my knowledge. Being retired, I have no expectation of any business, ever, before the Superior Court. I write without conflict.
I perceive no justification for electing as a Napa County Superior Court judge an experienced lawyer who for years engaged in a significant violation under our city’s ordinances. Among other issues, he manifestly demonstrated an absence of knowledge of well-publicized and significant local law, an obvious disqualification for a local judgeship.
Alan Galbraith
Mayor, City of St. Helena, 2014-18