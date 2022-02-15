Garbage trucks wage war on roads

I have been following the discussion of infrastructure in St. Helena and more specifically the local roadways in disrepair.

It is worth noting that the Upvalley area has been working with the same trash company since the 1960s and it is common knowledge that garbage trucks are very taxing on city/county streets. It was not until last year that the garbage company started paying some franchise fees to the cities to help offset some of the wear and tear on our local roadways, but it is not retroactively.

An excerpt from a Press Democrat article (link below) sites the same challenges we are facing — Garbage Trucks Weigh Heavily on Street Budgets: "An engineering analysis cited by the Bay Area Metropolitan Transportation Commission found a garbage truck puts more strain on a street than just about anything else, including a fully loaded transit bus, a semi-truck hauling a single trailer, or a UPS delivery truck, said John Goodwin, an MTC spokesman."

On Whitehall Lane, UVDS vehicles, as well as their affiliates, have waged war on the street between CA-29 and the entrance to the facility. Has UVDS ever been assessed road use fees for any of the various permits the County has allowed them? In addition, there is a section of South Whitehall that is private and where all residents pay their fair share of road use. In contrast, Upper Valley Disposal Service, who uses the road commercially, has done nearly nothing to maintain this road or pay its fair share.

Ironically, St. Helena Council Member Eric Hall, who is relatively new to town and married to UVDS owner Christy Pestoni, is concerned about the condition of our roadways and related infrastructure. Yet, in the past 60 years, his wife's garbage company had done nearly nothing to offset the impact their vehicles have had on our roadways, all the while reaping significant financial benefits from exclusive government contracts. Now that the City of St. Helena is contemplating a bond related to needed underground infrastructure improvements, residents should consider the costs for years of impacts not offset by UVDS. If we are looking at infrastructure failures, or room for improvement, it is important we take a comprehensive look, with no blind spots, and set aside how things have always done with and by this local garbage company. We cannot afford a complacent status quo on this issue.

Sandi Thompson

St. Helena

Christy Pestoni submitted the following response on behalf of UVDS:

Thank you for allowing us to address the questions and issues in the letter to the editor. Here are the facts:

The only UVDS trucks that use the private road South Whitehall Lane are the ones that service customers living there. UVDS does not use the county maintained road Whitehall Lane for ingress or egress to its facility. Rather, UVDS uses a roadway located entirely on its property for all ingress and egress directly to CA HWY 29.

The Pestoni family purchased the nursery property on South Whitehall Lane adjacent to its facility and there has been no commercial activity at this location since 2015.

UVDS spoke with the former Secretary of the South Whitehall Lane Association (“SWLA”), who keeps the minutes and records dating back to the 1970s and confirmed that UVDS has never been asked to contribute to the SWLA road maintenance fund. In fact, there has not been a road assessment and fee schedule issued by the SWLA in at least 10 years. UVDS has no objection to contributing appropriately to the SWLA road maintenance fund based on the property we now own, if and when one is issued.

Throughout the nation, companies that manage recycling, composting and waste, just like UVDS, are in a category termed “essential workers,” traveling routes daily for the collection of refuse, recycling and compost materials. If we didn’t provide these services there would be a public health crisis. UVDS’s trucks use roads in Napa County--and up valley cities--to service our customers, just as all recycling, composting and waste collection companies must do.

Franchise fees are collected through UVDS rates and paid to the Joint Powers Authority (“JPA”) who redistributes the funds to member jurisdictions. It is up to the member jurisdictions (City of Calistoga, City of Saint Helena, Town of Yountville, and the County of Napa) to determine how these funds are spent. This is a common practice in waste collection franchise agreements.