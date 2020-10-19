Geoff Ellsworth is trying to find innovative strategies for St. Helena

I have been in the hospitality business my entire working life. I enjoy creating memorable experiences for visitors and sharing the splendor of our region with them.

However, I also know firsthand the dangers of depending mostly or solely on the tourism industry, with its attendant pressures and problems.

As a 20-year resident (and homeowner) of St. Helena, I have seen it go the way of Carmel, where I also lived and worked for 20 years. We have a downtown with few local-serving businesses, where residents can’t afford to shop; workers who can’t afford to live near their place of employ; and neighborhoods slowly filling with second homes and short-term rentals whose absentee owners are not invested in the community.

If the pandemic has made anything clear, it’s that the old models will not work anymore. It is incumbent upon us in this extraordinary time to find new and creative ways to move forward. And as nature teaches us, balance is key.

Geoff Ellsworth is trying to find innovative strategies that don’t rely on just the same old hammer and nail. With vision and ingenuity, he is trying not only to address the problems he inherited, but is seeking inventive solutions to ensure the viability of both our financial and environmental future, while preserving the aspects of St. Helena we hold most dear.