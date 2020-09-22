Geoff Ellsworth serves the integrity of St. Helena

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This letter is in support of Geoff Ellsworth for mayor of St. Helena.

The last weeks have been evidence, once again, that Napa County’s climate is changing. August was the hottest month on record. Fires burned 30% of Napa County, and we have lived with masks, not only because of the pandemic but now also for air quality from smoke and debris.

St. Helena needs a mayor who works for the people and the environment, and that mayor is Geoff Ellsworth. He understands the relationship of the health of forests and watersheds to water supply and the fact that if we don’t take care of our environment, we threaten our own well-being. He stands for the healthy development of businesses that support the local community and that stay in balance with tourism. Born and raised in St. Helena, he cares about and serves the integrity of the community.

It is time we elect officials who work to guide us through the challenges of the upcoming changes in our climate and the impact on our communities. Geoff Ellsworth is a mayor who will do right by the people of St. Helena and of our Napa County.

Patricia Damery

Napa