Geoff steps up to defend St. Helena

I am writing to endorse Geoff Ellsworth for mayor. I have watched Geoff step up to defend and protect St. Helena on a variety of issues at the Planning and Board of Supervisors meetings. Geoff speaks with passion and conviction on issues that affect his town. There is no one with a greater knowledge of the issues and ideas to help mitigate and resolve these issues. Water is a big agenda item for St. Helena and Geoff goes to bat every time. St. Helena is a charming town with the essence of old-world Napa character and Geoff understands the value of this and fights to preserve St. Helena’s character.

I do believe that Geoff Ellsworth is the best choice for mayor!

Eileen Pereira

Napa

