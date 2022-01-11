Get money out of local politics

I want to thank the Editorial Review Board for their critical analysis of the recent settlement with the Hall company ("A stinging legal defeat," Dec. 30). I think what was expressed is the opinion of most St. Helena voters.

Secondly, I want to say that I agree with both Elaine de Man and Sharon Macklin who are calling for keeping money out of local politics. I have been an advocate of campaign finance reform for at least 20 years. I didn’t always agree with Senator John McCain but he was a strong advocate but just couldn’t get any support.

Before Mayor Ellsworth was elected the first time, we discussed on several occasions the idea of not electing a Mayor for St. Helena but rather using one of several methods used by many cities throughout California. Some cities rotate the mayor position amongst the City Council members. I am not an expert but I have done some research and would recommend others do the same. There has been absolutely no discussion of this topic. The reason I feel strongly about this is that it cost well over $100,000 to elect a mayor in the current term. Having to spend that amount of money to get elected in a town of less than 6,000 residents is outrageous.

The December 26th issue of the Santa Rosa Press Democrat had an article in the Close to Home section written by Peter Coyote about easing money’s grip on politics. He advocates full federal funding of elections, prohibiting corporate donations and prohibiting all gifts and emoluments from lobbyists.

I recently mentioned these ideas to a friend. She said something like Fat Chance. I have never been a person to give up on an idea just because it is unpopular and seemingly hopeless. I hope there will be some support for getting big money out of politics and having out elected work for better government rather that getting themselves re-elected.

Pat Dell

St. Helena