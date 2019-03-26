I’m writing to as many St. Helena residents as I can to ask you to join me in nominating Kendra Kelperis for the 2019 Napa County Teacher of the Year. It’s quick and easy but must be done by Friday, March 29. Just go online at tinyurl.com/NCTOY2020 and write in her name. Ask your friends and neighbors, too.
Kendra is the art teacher at Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School. She is much more than the teacher in the classroom -- she leads the class with professionalism, experience and enthusiasm. And her students get it -- you can see it in their eyes as they listen to her and react.
She promotes art and artists with a simple view. Kendra told me that art needs big spaces not just little 8-by-10 inch sheets of paper at the desk. For proof, look no further than the soccer fence on Spring Mountain Road and the corner of Adams and Library Lane to see the wonderful results of her leadership.
I met Kendra when she agreed to take on a project where her art students created the image and executed it on our first St. Helena Street Piano -- a big space that they filled with class. My favorite memory of this project was after the piano was put in the City Hall Plaza, a young student pulled his mom across Lyman Park to point out the exact portion of the piano that he had painted. He will never forget that -- his mom won’t either. It is a perfect building block in that concept “Building Community” and it all started in Kendra’s classroom.
Moms and dads: robust inclusion of the whole arts spectrum in American education has been attacked by some political circles. Here’s our chance to speak out with a vote for Kendra.
I call her KK -- she is a St. Helena gem and deserves recognition as the 2019 Napa County Teacher of the Year. That winner goes on to compete in the 2019 California Teacher of the Year judging. Need more information? Call Rachel Blatt in the Napa County Office of Education, 253-3944.
Bill Ryan
St. Helena