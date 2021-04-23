Grateful and proud co-owners in St. Helena

As longtime Bay Area residents, we have been visiting St. Helena for years, and we’d dreamed of someday owning a second home in this beautiful community. Once we got serious about looking for property, however, we were a little discouraged to find that the only options in our price range were condos.
When we learned about Pacaso and co-ownership, we were thrilled, because it was ideal for our situation. We have work and family responsibilities in the Bay Area, so we didn’t need sole ownership of a second home. Buying a Pacaso meant that we didn’t have to settle for a cramped condo.
Admittedly, we had some reservations at first, because co-ownership was new to us. We were concerned that it might not feel like “our” home, or we might not be accepted by the community. Having owned this property for almost a year now, those concerns have been erased. Our experience has been really positive — we are making connections in the community, and we’ve established several family traditions and routines. We enjoy cappuccinos at The Station on Main Street and treat ourselves to a wine tasting and then dinner at Farmstead, if not a casual meal at Gott's.
It truly feels like our home away from home. We feel lucky to have found this innovative approach to own property in St. Helena, be a part of the community, and we’re proud and excited to have a place to spend time with our loved ones and create lasting memories.
One of the best things about our ownership experience is not having to worry about home maintenance, which can be extremely challenging for a second home owner. And, since the home is shared only by owners, we feel good knowing we’re all equally invested in the property and appreciate having a special place to spend time away from the city with our families.
We adore St. Helena and love being a part of this community. We felt it was important to share our story so St. Helena can see that we are just like any other second home owner who cares for their home, neighborhood and community.
Kirk and Sheray Law
St. Helena