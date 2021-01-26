Great job on St. Helena vaccinations

I would like to thank Julie Spencer and the Rianda House staff for working with Napa County Public Health and Adventist Health St. Helena/St. Helena Hospital Foundation for making the COVID-19 vaccination clinic available to our community members 75-plus on Monday. I was able to register my mother, who will be 90 this May through the Rianda House Vaccination Clinic email and I am so grateful.

I accompanied my mom to the clinic and I want to commend everyone on a great job. After reading and listening to news about vaccine frustrations and hours of waiting in line to get vaccinated, I just didn’t know what to expect. This clinic set up for the UpValley older adults 75-plus was amazing. The staff was knowledgeable, helpful and friendly, the line moved quickly and it was all very organized. Again, many thanks for all the work and dedication it takes to provide such a positive experience.