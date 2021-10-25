Following a welcome rainstorm and on the eve of COP26, now is a good time to embrace yet another axiom for a sustainable future: Groundwater is not free.

A recent letter in The St. Helena Star addressed concerns of new wells in the Sulphur Creek corridor, which are permitted under the city’s agricultural exemption. Science tells us that there is relationship between a depleted aquifer and dry streambeds, due to the lack of groundwater discharge. A recent article in the Napa Valley Register described the concept as “controversial.” Regardless of how you may “feel” on this matter, we all have to agree to one principal: Groundwater is not free.

The forthcoming Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP) from the County must address thresholds for well water extraction. The city of St. Helena should do the same. If this does not happen, the state will have the authority to limit extraction. Monitoring groundwater use, either with direct water metering or well pump metering courtesy of PG&E, provides the information that we all need. There are easily implemented models for this in other agricultural counties in Northern California, where farmers pay for groundwater.